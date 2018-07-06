First Cricket
T20I Tri-Series in ZIM | Match 6 Jul 06, 2018
ZIM Vs AUS
Australia beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
T20I Tri-Series in ZIM | Match 5 Jul 05, 2018
PAK Vs AUS
Pakistan beat Australia by 45 runs
NZW in ENG Jul 07, 2018
ENGW vs NZW
Headingley, Leeds
ICC WWT20Q Jul 07, 2018
IREW vs THAW
Kampong, Utrecht
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series: Glenn Maxwell's fifty helps Australia clinch last-over thriller against host nation

Zimbabwe had enjoyed early success, dismissing Australian openers Aaron Finch and Alex Carey inside the first five overs.

Agence France-Presse, July 06, 2018

Harare: Glenn Maxwell hit a half-century for Australia as they chased down Zimbabwe’s 151 for nine with a ball to spare in a tightly-contested T20I match on Friday.

Maxwell's 56 — his first half century since February against England in Hobart — helped ease the pain for an Australian middle order who were made to graft after Zimbabwean all-rounder Solomon Mire had notched his second consecutive 50-plus score earlier in the day.

Glenn Maxwell plaed a 38-ball 56 run knock to see his side home against Zimbabwe in Harare. AFP

Zimbabwe had enjoyed early success, dismissing Australian openers Aaron Finch and Alex Carey inside the first five overs. Australia took just 35 runs from the Powerplay and it wasn’t until Maxwell began to find the middle of his bat that they started to bring the asking rate down.

He was particularly harsh on Zimbabwe’s spinners, collecting sixes off Malcolm Waller, Wellington Masakadza and debutant Brandon Mavuta to bring up a 34-ball 50 in the 17th over.

But he departed soon after, driving fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani into the hands of Elton Chigumbura at extra cover to spark a late fightback from the Zimbabweans.

They took three wickets in three overs after getting rid of Maxwell to take the game into the final over, but Marcus Stoinis lifted the penultimate delivery over square leg to seal the match.

That challenging total set by the Zimbabweans was thanks mainly to Mire, who helped his team recover from the dismissal of Cephas Zhuwao from the very first ball of the morning.

Together with PJ Moor he rebuilt the innings with a 64-run fourth wicket stand. Moor eventually fell for 30, chasing quick runs, but Mire brought up a 44-ball fifty in the 17th over.

Zimbabwe then lost four wickets in two overs on the charge at the death, with Andrew Tye once again starring with the ball, but reached a total which very nearly sparked an upset.

Australia’s win in this dead rubber provides a welcome confidence boost ahead of their clash with number one ranked Pakistan in Sunday’s final.

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018

Tags : #Aaron Finch #Alex Carey #Andrew Tye #Brandon Mavuta #Cricket #Elton Chigumbura #England #Glenn Maxwell #Malcolm Waller #Marcus Stoinis #PJ Moor #Wellington Masakadza #Zimbabwe

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3182 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6053 126
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3279 102
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3798 131
2 India 4366 125
3 Australia 2355 124
4 England 2200 116
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

