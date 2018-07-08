First Cricket
T20I Tri-Series in ZIM | Final Jul 08, 2018
AUS Vs PAK
Pakistan beat Australia by 6 wickets
IND in ENG | 2nd T20I Jul 06, 2018
ENG Vs IND
England beat India by 5 wickets
ICC WWT20Q Jul 10, 2018
IREW vs UGAW
VRA Ground, Amstelveen
ICC WWT20Q Jul 10, 2018
THAW vs SCO
Kampong, Utrecht
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series: Fakhar Zaman's 91 helps Pakistan beat Australia by 6 wickets; clinch series

Fakhar Zaman shared in a century stand with Shoaib Malik as Pakistan recovered from an early wobble in their pursuit of Australia’s 183 for 8.

Agence France-Presse, July 08, 2018

Harare: Opener Fakhar Zaman cracked a career-best 91 to help set up Pakistan’s six-wicket win over Australia in the final of the T20I tri-series at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Zaman shared in a century stand with Shoaib Malik as Pakistan recovered from an early wobble in their pursuit of Australia’s 183 for 8, and Malik then showed all the experience of an 18-year international career to see his team home with an unbeaten 43.

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman fell nine runs short of a fantastic T20I century. AFP

It looked as though Australia had produced a masterstroke in opening the bowling with Glenn Maxwell’s offspin as debutant Sahibzada Farhan was stumped off the first ball he faced and Hussain Talat sliced a catch to point three balls later to derail Pakistan’s chase.

Australia threatened to storm to victory, but Zaman quickly set about re-building the innings. First, he added 45 with captain Sarfraz Ahmed to take his team out of immediate danger, and he then added 107 for the fourth wicket with Malik to seize the advantage for Pakistan.

When Zaman fell cutting out to deep cover, Pakistan still needed 30 from 24, but while Malik remained at the crease their chase was always safe.

Their ultimate victory capped a mixed day for Pakistan. Australia captain Aaron Finch was given a first-ball reprieve when he was dropped by Malik in the deep after top-edging a hook, and several misfields allowed any pressure with the new ball to be immediately dissipated.

Their errors allowed Australia to get off to a flier, with Finch putting together a 95-run opening stand with D’Arcy Short. Short was also dropped just after he had reached a 39-ball fifty, but he could not better his previous T20I high score of 76 and Pakistan’s bowling at the death kept Australia in check.

From 95 for 0 after the first 10 overs, Australia lost 8 for 88 and their 183 for 8 was not quite enough to better Pakistan in the final analysis.

Updated Date: Jul 08, 2018

Tags : #Aaron Finch #Cricket #D'Arcy Short #Fakhar Zaman #Glenn Maxwell #Pakistan National Cricket Team #Sahibzada Farhan #Shoaib Malik #t20i Tri-Series #Zimbabwe t20i Tri-Series

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3182 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6053 126
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3279 102
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4432 123
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2375 119
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

