First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in MAL | 2nd T20I Jul 14, 2019
MAL vs NEP
Nepal beat Malaysia by 6 runs
FIN in DEN | 2nd T20I Jul 13, 2019
DEN vs FIN
Denmark beat Finland by 38 runs
IRE in ENG Jul 24, 2019
ENG vs IRE
Lord's, London
BAN in SL Jul 26, 2019
SL vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Zimbabwe pull out of Bangladesh T20 tri-series due to financial issues after ICC suspension

Zimbabwe were scheduled to travel to Bangladesh to play T20 tri-series in September that includes Afghanistan and the home side.

Asian News International, Jul 21, 2019 08:57:51 IST

Harare: Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has announced that the team will not travel to Bangladesh for the T20 tri-series.

"To exacerbate the matter, ZC will not be able to stage first domestic competitions nor to fulfill its Future Tours Programme (FTP) and other international obligations, including the tour to Bangladesh for a T20 triangular series that also includes Afghanistan in September," ZC said in a statement on Saturday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday suspended ZC with immediate effect for failing to fulfill their obligation of ensuring that there is no government interference in its administration.

Zimbabwe were scheduled to travel to Bangladesh to play T20 tri-series in September that includes Afghanistan and the home side.

"In all this, players and staff are bearing the brunt of the standoff and they might be forced to go for months or forever without their salaries and match fees," the statement added.

"We would like to see our teams playing again as soon as possible and the ZC board is ready to cooperate with the SRC and other stakeholders to get Zimbabwe back to operating within the confines of the ICC statutes
again," the statement said.

Updated Date: Jul 21, 2019 08:57:51 IST

Tags : Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cricket, ICC, SportsTracker, Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Cricket

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all