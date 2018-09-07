Zimbabwe pace bowler Blessing Muzarabani signs three-year contract with Northamptonshire
Muzarabani revealed last month that he is putting his international ambitions on hold to chase a lucrative career in English county cricket.
London: Zimbabwe pace bowler Blessing Muzarabani has agreed to joined English county Northamptonshire on a three-year contract from the start of next season.
Muzarabani revealed last month that he is putting his international ambitions on hold to chase a lucrative career in English county cricket.
File image of Zimbabwe's bowler Blessing Muzarabani. AFP
The 21-year-old had played in one Test, 18 one-day internationals and six Twenty20s for Zimbabwe, taking 27 wickets across the three formats.
"I've come here to chase my dreams. I want to perform and achieve. I just can't wait to get started," he said.
Muzarabani impressed in the World Cup qualifier earlier this year, taking career-best figures of four for 47 against Afghanistan.
Head coach David Ripley said: "We've been talking to Blessing for quite some time.
"He's got a lot to learn and he knows it, but we're looking forward to helping him achieve his potential over the next few years."
Sep 07, 2018
Sep 07, 2018
