Zimbabwe, Nepal reinstated as International Cricket Council members; Prize money for women's ICC events increased
Zimbabwe were suspended in July earlier this year due to Government interference in the functioning of the board.
Zimbabwe and Nepal's respective cricket boards were reinstated as International Cricket Council members following an ICC board meeting held in Dubai on Monday. Zimbabwe were suspended in July earlier this year due to Government interference in the functioning of the board.
“I would like to thank the Zimbabwe Sports Minister for her commitment to the reinstatement of Zimbabwe Cricket. Her desire to work in support of Zimbabwe Cricket was clear and she has unconditionally complied with the conditions set down by the ICC Board. Funding to Zimbabwe Cricket will continue to be on a controlled basis as part of a collective effort behind getting the game in Zimbabwe back on an even keel," ICC chairman Shashank Manohar said in a statement.
Zimbabwe will now be eligible to take part in the ICC Under-19 World Cup in January next year and the ICC Super League.
File image of the Zimbabwe cricket team. Reuters
Meanwhile, the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) had been suspended in 2016 for breaching the ICC regulations that prohibit Government interference and also requiring 'free and fair elections'. As a result, the election of a 17-member Central Working Committee for CAN was completed earlier this month.
"Given the progress made in Nepal, a transition plan will now be developed for the Cricket Association of Nepal to support full compliance with Associate Membership criteria, which will also involve controlled funding," Manohar said.
In another development, the prize money for women's ICC events have been increased by $2.6 million. As a result, the winners and runners-up for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia next year will receive $1 million and $500,000 respectively. That is, in fact, five times more the amount compared to the 2018 edition.
Updated Date:
Oct 14, 2019 20:55:31 IST
