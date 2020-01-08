- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA Vs NAM Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs AP Sikkim drew with Arunachal Pradesh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 NAG Vs CHA Nagaland drew with Chandigarh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs PUD Puducherry beat Meghalaya by 5 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MAN Goa beat Manipur by an innings and 360 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NAM Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Namibia by 8 runs
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 189 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs NAM - Jan 9th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 9th, 2020, 11:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND vs SL - Jan 10th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER vs PUN - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RAJ vs GUJ - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID vs BEN - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
US-Iran Tensions LIVE Updates: 'Missile strike a slap to Americans,' says Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, blames US for causing division, destruction
-
Anti-CAA movement in Assam looks set to give rise to a new AASU-helmed political party in the state
-
Iran launches retaliation against killing of Gen Qassem Soleimani by attacking US' Al Asad Air Base in Iraq
-
With this fiscal's estimated GDP growth set to be the lowest in 11 years, here’s a look at how it will impact the common man
-
Ahead of Chhapaak release, Kanu Behl on how his short film explores psychology of an acid attack perpetrator
-
League Cup: First-half goalfest sees Manchester City cruise to semi-final first-leg win over rivals United
-
Fate of 10 Indian widows of Islamic State terrorists, imprisoned in Afghanistan, casts new light on movement that led dozens from Kashmir to Kerala into Nangarhar
-
The unbearable incandescence of India’s millenarian impulse — and the path that led here
-
Following abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, forest land identified for industrial development
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Harare: Zimbabwe have announced a hastily arranged tour by Sri Lanka for two Test matches to be played in Harare this month as coach Lalchand Rajput says they are ready for a “new beginning”.
File image of the Zimbabwe cricket team. Reuters
The first game at the Harare Sports Club will be played from 19-23 January and the second from 27-31 January, and represents a return to Test cricket for Zimbabwe for the first time since their tour of Bangladesh in November 2018.
Zimbabwe are not part of the on-going ICC Test Championship and so no points will be up for grabs in the series.
“Sri Lanka are always a very competitive team who have been playing well and I am looking forward to the Test series,” Rajput said in a statement from Zimbabwe Cricket.
“For us, it’s a new beginning, a new chapter, and it’s good that we are starting off with the long version which always brings the best out of players."
“We know our home conditions better, our players are getting match-fit and enjoying some game time. So all we have to do is to get in the middle and perform."
“We have not had much game time, so the players will be very keen and eager to seize this opportunity and do well.”
Zimbabwe have confirmed that all-rounder Sean Williams will be their new Test captain following the retirement of Hamilton Masakadza, who has since moved into the role of director of cricket.
Former Zimbabwe international David Mutendera has been named as the new convener of selectors, joining Gavin Ewing, Shepherd Makunura and Prosper Utseya on the panel.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 08, 2020 13:36:18 IST
Also See
England's Rory Burns to miss Sri Lanka Tests due to ankle injury suffered in Cape Town
Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah says 2019 has been a year of 'accomplishments, learning and memories'
Despite World Cup exit, India's stupendous form in Tests and Sourav Ganguly's appointment as BCCI president rekindle hopes for 2020