First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IRE in WI | 1st ODI Jan 07, 2020
WI vs IRE
West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets
SL in IND | 2nd T20I Jan 07, 2020
IND vs SL
India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
ICC CWC League 2 Jan 09, 2020
UAE vs NAM
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman
IRE in WI Jan 09, 2020
WI vs IRE
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Zimbabwe coach Lalchand Rajput confirms two-match Test series at home against Sri Lanka this month

The two-Test series will represent a return to Test cricket for Zimbabwe for the first time since their tour of Bangladesh in November 2018

Reuters, Jan 08, 2020 13:36:18 IST

Harare: Zimbabwe have announced a hastily arranged tour by Sri Lanka for two Test matches to be played in Harare this month as coach Lalchand Rajput says they are ready for a “new beginning”.

Zimbabwe coach Lalchand Rajput confirms two-match Test series at home against Sri Lanka this month

File image of the Zimbabwe cricket team. Reuters

The first game at the Harare Sports Club will be played from 19-23 January and the second from 27-31 January, and represents a return to Test cricket for Zimbabwe for the first time since their tour of Bangladesh in November 2018.

Zimbabwe are not part of the on-going ICC Test Championship and so no points will be up for grabs in the series.

“Sri Lanka are always a very competitive team who have been playing well and I am looking forward to the Test series,” Rajput said in a statement from Zimbabwe Cricket.

“For us, it’s a new beginning, a new chapter, and it’s good that we are starting off with the long version which always brings the best out of players."

“We know our home conditions better, our players are getting match-fit and enjoying some game time. So all we have to do is to get in the middle and perform."

“We have not had much game time, so the players will be very keen and eager to seize this opportunity and do well.”

Zimbabwe have confirmed that all-rounder Sean Williams will be their new Test captain following the retirement of Hamilton Masakadza, who has since moved into the role of director of cricket.

Former Zimbabwe international David Mutendera has been named as the new convener of selectors, joining Gavin Ewing, Shepherd Makunura and Prosper Utseya on the panel.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 08, 2020 13:36:18 IST

Tags : Bangladesh, Cricket, Hamilton Masakadza, ICC Test Championship, Lalchand Rajput, Prosper Utseya, Sean Williams, SportsTracker, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all