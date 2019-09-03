First Cricket
Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza to retire from all forms of game after T20I series in Bangladesh

Masakadza bows out having played 38 Tests, in which he scored 2,223 runs, including five centuries and eight fifties, 209 one-day internationals and more than 60 Twenty20 internationals.

FP Sports, Sep 03, 2019 21:24:03 IST

Harare: Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza has called time on his 18-year international career after announcing his retirement from all formats of the game at the end of the upcoming Twenty20 international triangular series in Bangladesh.

Announcing the news, he said, "'It has been an ernomous privilege to have played for and captained my country and this is one of the hardest decisions I have had to make."

Masakadza, 36, set a world record in 2001 when, at the age of 17 years and 354 days, he scored 119 against the West Indies in Harare to become the youngest player to make a century on Test debut, a mark beaten months later by Bangladesh’s Mohammad Ashraful.

Masakadza bows out having played 38 Tests, in which he scored 2,223 runs, including five centuries and eight fifties, 209 one-day internationals and more than 60 Twenty20 internationals.

With inputs from Reuters

 

