Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza to retire from all forms of game after T20I series in Bangladesh
Masakadza bows out having played 38 Tests, in which he scored 2,223 runs, including five centuries and eight fifties, 209 one-day internationals and more than 60 Twenty20 internationals.
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 PNGW Vs USAW Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW Vs BANW Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Ballari Tuskers by 8 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Belagavi Panthers by 26 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs SL Hubli Tigers beat Shivamogga Lions by 20 runs
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IG Vs IR India Green drew with India Red
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IREW Vs THAW Thailand Women beat Ireland Women by 2 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NEDW Vs NAMW Netherlands Women beat Namibia Women by 6 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW Vs PNGW Bangladesh Women beat Papua New Guinea Women by 6 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 USAW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat USA Women by 8 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 257 runs
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Sep 4th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN vs AFG - Sep 5th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Sep 6th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW vs NIGW - Sep 4th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW vs NIGW - Sep 4th, 2019, 05:20 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 5th, 2019, 11:30 PM IST
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR vs IG - Sep 4th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
FIR against UP journalist Pawan Kumar Jaiswal for exposing irregularities in mid-day meal blot on Indian democracy
-
US Open 2019, Live score, Elina Svitolina vs Johanna Konta quarter-final tennis match: Duo exchange early breaks in 1st set
-
JNUSU election presidential candidate Jitendra Suna is at vanguard of battle against oppression in India
-
Hurricane Dorian weakens to Category 3 storm, stalled over Bahamas, but still dangerous, says Miami-based NHC
-
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: Analysing the costume design and use of colour in Tarantino's film
-
Kerala Governor-designate Arif Mohammad Khan blames regressive identity politics, 'minority psychosis' for backwardness among Muslims
-
Sensex tanks 770 points, Nifty below 11,000-mark amid deepening economic crisis; ICICI Bank, Tata Steel among top losers
-
At New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, Ramayana comes alive in a stunning exhibition
-
Dammed and mined, Narmada can no longer support people living in the river valley
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4333
|255
Harare: Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza has called time on his 18-year international career after announcing his retirement from all formats of the game at the end of the upcoming Twenty20 international triangular series in Bangladesh.
Announcing the news, he said, "'It has been an ernomous privilege to have played for and captained my country and this is one of the hardest decisions I have had to make."
Masakadza, 36, set a world record in 2001 when, at the age of 17 years and 354 days, he scored 119 against the West Indies in Harare to become the youngest player to make a century on Test debut, a mark beaten months later by Bangladesh’s Mohammad Ashraful.
Masakadza bows out having played 38 Tests, in which he scored 2,223 runs, including five centuries and eight fifties, 209 one-day internationals and more than 60 Twenty20 internationals.
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date:
Sep 03, 2019 21:24:03 IST
Also See
Former Bangladesh spin bowling consultant Sunil Joshi appointed Uttar Pradesh's head coach
Sri Lankan spinner Ajantha Mendis announces retirement from all forms of cricket
Arjun Tendulkar selected in Mumbai squad for pre-season 50-over tournament