Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza says team not focusing on ICC ban, aiming to win T20I tri-series
The International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended Zimbabwe in July over a failure to keep the sport free from government interference, putting the cricketing future of the country under a cloud.
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR Vs IG India Red beat India Green by an innings and 38 runs
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 8 wickets
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 151 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 70 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW Vs NEDW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 70 runs
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 224 runs
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Australia beat England by 185 runs
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs ZIM - Sep 13th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 USA vs PNG - Sep 13th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs ZIM - Sep 14th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 15th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 17th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 19th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
The International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended Zimbabwe in July over a failure to keep the sport free from government interference, putting the cricketing future of the country under a cloud.
File image of veteran cricketer Hamilton Masakadza. Reuters
But the ban is effective only in events hosted by the ICC, allowing the team to participate in the Bangladeshi tournament set to begin Friday, featuring the hosts and Afghanistan.
"Obviously a lot of things happened. That's all behind the scenes. At the end of the day as cricketers, our job is to… play the best cricket on the field," Masakadza told reporters in Dhaka.
"The first and main thing for players is to concentrate on cricket and then put our best foot forward going out and do your job for your country tomorrow."
Zimbabwe will take on Bangladesh in the opening match in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Friday.
Masakadza -- who will retire from international cricket after the tournament -- said his team were going into the games with a lot of confidence, having done well in Bangladesh in the past.
"Obviously, both the teams are very strong. Afghanistan have been playing very good Twenty20 cricket and Bangladesh being at home," he said.
"Though I know the both sides are very strong, we have a lot of successes in Twenty20 cricket here. So I don't think we are far behind them at all."
Zimbabwe's confidence was boosted further after Wednesday's seven-wicket win in a warm-up match against some of the Bangladeshi Twenty20 squad.
However, Masakadza said he was well aware that the matches going forward would be more challenging.
Zimbabwe will face Afghanistan in their second match of the tournament on Saturday.
Updated Date:
Sep 12, 2019 19:37:53 IST
