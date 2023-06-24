Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Zimbabwe vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 ODI match

ZIM vs WI LIVE Score: Follow live scorecard, updates and commentary from Zimbabwe vs West Indies ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers.

ZIM vs WI LIVE Score, Updates and Commentary. Image: West Indies Cricket Board image

Toss news: West Indies opted to bowl first in their ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 ODI match against Zimbabwe at Harare on Friday. In the top of the table clash, the winner will seal one spot in Group A. The loser will still be capable to advance to Super Sixes.

“We are going to bowl, try to exploit the early moisture and get wickets. Same team. The bowlers have a great chance of extracting anything early in this pitch, so we are bowling,” West Indies captain Shai Hope said at the toss.

“Looking at the conditions there might be a little bit for the bowlers initially, so it is crucial for us to see it off. Guys have rested up nicely and we are looking forward. Hopefully we can be consistent with the ball and get early wickets,” Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine said.

West Indies playing XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein

Zimbabwe playing XI: Joylord Gumbie, Craig Ervine(c), Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Updated Date: June 24, 2023 13:07:16 IST

