Zaheer Khan turns 42: Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and other cricketers wish former India pacer on his birthday

Former India pace spearhead Zaheer Khan celebrated his 42nd birthday on 7 October.

Wishes poured in on social media for Zaheer, who is currently with Mumbai Indians in the United Arab Emirates for the ongoing IPL as the team's Director of Cricket Operations. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted a compilation of his match-winning five-wicket haul to celebrate the cricketer's birthday.

"Wishing @ImZaheer – one of the finest left-arm pacers – a very happy birthday," read the caption.

🔶309 international games, 610 wickets

🔶2011 World Cup-winner Wishing @ImZaheer – one of the finest left-arm pacers – a very happy birthday. 👏🎂 Let’s revisit his match-winning 5⃣-wicket haul to celebrate his special day. 📽️👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 7, 2020

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also wished a "reverse wing specialist" and 2011 CWC winner.

🏅 Second-most successful India pace bowler in Tests ➞ 311

☝️ Fourth-highest wicket-taker for India in ODIs ➞ 269

⭐ Highest wicket-taker for India at the 2003 CWC ➞ 18

🏆 2011 CWC winner

🔁 A reverse swing specialist Happy birthday to @ImZaheer 🎉 #BowlersMonth pic.twitter.com/PWQLsNaOLi — ICC (@ICC) October 7, 2020

Indian skipper Virat Kohli wished a year filled with happiness and success to Zaheer Khan.

Many happy returns of the day fella @ImZaheer. Wishing you a year filled with happiness and success. Enjoy the day. ☺️ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 7, 2020

"What Zaheer Khan doesn't know about pace bowling is not worth knowing. A champion bowler, a selfless mentor and now a successful coach. On this special day, here's a shout-out for the modest man with a PhD in pace bowling," Mohammad Kaif wrote in his wish to Zaheer Khan.

What Zaheer Khan doesn't know about pace bowling is not worth knowing. A champion bowler, a selfless mentor and now a successful coach. On this special day, here's a shout-out for the modest man with a PhD in pace bowling. Happy Birthday Dr Zak. pic.twitter.com/0lYx7WbXjA — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 7, 2020

Former teammate Yuvraj Singh shared a video for Zaheer on his birthday which had a montage of some special memories.

"To my brother from another mother - who grows lazier with every birthday! Just remember, I've got your back in your old age too Wishing you another year of lounging on the sofa lots of love and best wishes! Happy birthday @ImZaheer," read the caption.

To my brother from another mother - who grows lazier with every birthday! Just remember, I've got your back in your old age too 😜 Wishing you another year of lounging on the sofa 😂 lots of love and best wishes! Happy birthday @ImZaheer pic.twitter.com/x2fwYoeO1w — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 7, 2020

Cricketer Ishant Sharma shared a picture with Zaheer and wrote, "Happy birthday Zak pa Birthday cake @ImZaheer May god bless you with happiness, good health and wealth."

Happy birthday Zak pa 🎂 @ImZaheer May god bless you with happiness, good health and wealth 🙏 pic.twitter.com/d7caMyf9Op — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) October 7, 2020

Former Chairperson of IPL Rajeev Shukla also wished the cricketer on his big day.

Happy birthday to @ImZaheer wishing you healthy land prosperous life ahead — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) October 7, 2020

Here is how others wished:

Happy birthday @ImZaheer keep staying ,cool as a cucumber forever 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/djlTaispkO — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) October 7, 2020

Happy birthday @ImZaheer... Enjoy the day and best wishes for the year ahead.. @mipaltan — W V Raman (@wvraman) October 7, 2020

RT if you too tried practicing @ImZaheer's action as a kid, including the big jump 🙃🙋🏻‍♂️ Wishing one of India's most successful pacers, a very Happy Birthday 🎂#HappyBirthdayZak pic.twitter.com/aTTG1eWzFG — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) October 7, 2020

Here’s wishing @ImZaheer, the former speedster and present Director of Cricket Operations for @mipaltan, a very happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/O5Lh0Ig9hG — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 7, 2020

Zaheer is the second-most successful Indian pacer in Test cricket, after Kapil Dev and was selected as one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year in 2008.

Zaheer made his debut in the ICC Knockout Cup in 2000. Along with Ashish Nehra and Javagal Srinath, Zaheer formed India's first potent express-pace attack for India in the 2003 World Cup, in which the team had a dream-run into the finals.

Zaheer announced his retirement from the game in 2016.

In his cricketing career, Zaheer Khan played 92 Tests, 200 ODIs and 17 T20Is.