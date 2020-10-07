Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Zaheer Khan turns 42: Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and other cricketers wish former India pacer on his birthday

  • FP Trending
  • October 7th, 2020
  • 15:33:08 IST

Former India pace spearhead Zaheer Khan celebrated his 42nd birthday on 7 October.

Wishes poured in on social media for Zaheer, who is currently with Mumbai Indians in the United Arab Emirates for the ongoing IPL as the team's Director of Cricket Operations. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted a compilation of his match-winning five-wicket haul to celebrate the cricketer's birthday.

"Wishing @ImZaheer – one of the finest left-arm pacers – a very happy birthday," read the caption.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also wished a "reverse wing specialist" and 2011 CWC winner.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli wished a year filled with happiness and success to Zaheer Khan.

"What Zaheer Khan doesn't know about pace bowling is not worth knowing. A champion bowler, a selfless mentor and now a successful coach. On this special day, here's a shout-out for the modest man with a PhD in pace bowling," Mohammad Kaif wrote in his wish to Zaheer Khan.

Former teammate Yuvraj Singh shared a video for Zaheer on his birthday which had a montage of some special memories.

"To my brother from another mother - who grows lazier with every birthday! Just remember, I've got your back in your old age too Wishing you another year of lounging on the sofa lots of love and best wishes! Happy birthday @ImZaheer," read the caption.

Cricketer Ishant Sharma shared a picture with Zaheer and wrote, "Happy birthday Zak pa Birthday cake @ImZaheer May god bless you with happiness, good health and wealth."

Former Chairperson of IPL Rajeev Shukla also wished the cricketer on his big day.

Here is how others wished:

Zaheer is the second-most successful Indian pacer in Test cricket, after Kapil Dev and was selected as one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year in 2008.

Zaheer made his debut in the ICC Knockout Cup in 2000. Along with Ashish Nehra and Javagal Srinath, Zaheer formed India's first potent express-pace attack for India in the 2003 World Cup, in which the team had a dream-run into the finals.

Zaheer announced his retirement from the game in 2016.

In his cricketing career, Zaheer Khan played 92 Tests, 200 ODIs and 17 T20Is.

Updated Date: October 07, 2020 15:33:08 IST

