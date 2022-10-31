Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal's funny gestures towards umpires during IND vs SA T20 World Cup match go viral

India eventually suffered a defeat against South Africa after the Proteas rode on some fine batting performance from Aiden Markram and David Miller to go over the line
Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was seen having some fun with the umpires during the T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa and the video of his funny gestures has gone viral on social media. Chahal who is yet to play a match in this competition was spotted carrying drinks quite a few times during the fixture.
Talking about the game, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team suffered a defeat against the Proteas in Perth on Sunday. Opting to bat first, India’s top-order was rattled by Lungi Ngidi as the side was reduced to 49/5 in the ninth over with the likes of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya back in the hut.
Chahal OP😂🤣🤣#yuzichahal #T20WorldCup #T20WorldCup2022 #INDvSA #yuzvendrachahal #funnyvideo pic.twitter.com/LReDcojLhU
— Sanskar Maran (@BeingSanskar) October 30, 2022
Suryakumar Yadav though held the fort at one end and struck 68 off 40 that included three maximums and six fours but fell short of partners at the other end as India were restricted to 133/9 in 20 overs.
Later, South Africa too had a struggling start as they lost early wickets and were 24/3 within the first six overs. But Aiden Markram and David Miller provided the resistance and the two put up a partnership of 76 runs for the fourth wicket before Markram eventually departed for 52 off 41. Miller remained unbeaten at 59 off 46 and anchored the side home by 5 wickets.
India will now play Bangladesh on Wednesday in Adelaide.
South Africa handed India its first defeat of the ongoing T20 World Cup, winning by five wickets to move to the top spot in Group 2.
Lungi Ngidi led the way with a spell of 4/17 in three overs as India were reduced to 49/5 in the first half of their innings after opting to bat at a fast and bouncy Perth wicket.