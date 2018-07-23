Yuzvendra Chahal named in India A squad for four-day games against South Africa A with Test preparation in mind
With an aim to prepare him for the Test format, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was on Monday named in the India A team for the two four-day matches against South Africa A, starting 4 August.
Press Trust of India,
July 23, 2018
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN Bangladesh beat West Indies by 48 runs
- Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 131 runs
- Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 244 runs
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 199 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 BANW Vs IREW Bangladesh Women beat Ireland Women by 25 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 THAW Vs UGAW Thailand Women beat Uganda Women by 34 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 PNGW Vs SCO Scotland Women beat Papua New Guinea Women by 10 wickets
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Sep 29th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 1st, 2018, 08:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 5th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW vs INDW - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs PAKW - Nov 10th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW vs BANW - Nov 10th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs SLW - Nov 11th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 INDW vs PAKW - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs IREW - Nov 12th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs BANW - Nov 13th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
New Delhi: With an aim to prepare him for the Test format, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was on Monday named in the India A team for the two four-day matches against South Africa A, starting 4 August.
The selection committee meeting was held in Kolkata.
Chahal, who has been an automatic choice in the limited-overs format, has not played any First-Class cricket since December 2016 (against Haryana in Ranji Trophy), but the Indian team management and especially skipper Virat Kohli has indicated that he wants the wiry leg-spinner for five-day matches also.
Yuzvendra Chahal is in talks for finding a place in India's squad for the last two Tests against England. Reuters
The first of the two games will be played in Belgaum (4-7 August) followed by the second in Bengaluru (10-13 August).
It is widely believed that Chahal is being kept match-ready as the selectors have named senior squad for only three Test matches.
"The current team management want wrist spinners in their squad. Kuldeep-Chahal combination has worked pretty well in the limited overs. However, Chahal has not played too many First-Class matches (27 games, 70 wickets). This is an ideal opportunity to test him. Even if he is not picked for last two Tests against England, selectors might try him against West Indies at home," a source close to the selection committee told PTI.
There is a school of thought that Ravindra Jadeja will be slowly eased out of the longer version if Chahal is able to show his skills in the four-day games.
The four-day team will be led by Shreyas Iyer with most of the players, who were in England for the First-Class matches, being picked.
Among left-arm spinners, Axar Patel will play the first game while Shahbaz Nadeem will replace him in the second. The four pacers -- Rajneesh Gurbani, Mohammed Siraj, Ankit Rajpoot and Navdeep Saini are also there in the team.
The batting line-up comprises Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari -- all of whom enjoyed success in England.
For the quadrangular One-Day series involving South Africa A and Australia , Shreyas and Manish Pandey has been named captains of India A and B respectively.
Most of the fringe players have been selected along with IPL performers. Leg spinner Mayank Markande, who was the find for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2018, has found a place in the India A side.
The India B side has players like left-arm seamer Kulwant Khejroliya and left-arm spinner Dharmendra Jadeja, who have done well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
The selectors also named India Red, Blue and Green teams for the day-night Duleep Trophy, starting 17 August.
Vidarbha's Ranji Trophy winning captain Faiz Fazal (Blue), veteran Parthiv Patel (green) and Abhinav Mukund (Red) have been named captains of the three teams respectively.
Squads
India A (for four-day games vs South Africa A) : Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ravikumar Samarth, Mayank Agarwal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Hanuma Vihari, Ankit Bawne, Kona Bharat (wk), Axar Patel (1st game)/Shahbaz Nadeem (2nd game), Yuzvendra Chahal, Jayant Yadav, Rajneesh Gurbani, Navdeep Saini, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Siraj.
For the Quadrangular Series
India A: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ravikumar Samarth, Suryakumar Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Sanju Samson (wk), Mayank Markande, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Mavi, Khaleel Ahmed.
India B: Manish Pandey (captain), Mayank Agarwal, AR Easwaran, Shubhman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Gopal, Jayant Yadav, Dharmendra Jadeja, Siddarth Kaul, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Navdeep Saini
For Duleep Trophy
India Blue: Faiz Fazal (captain), Abhishek Raman, Anmolpreet Singh, Ganesh Satish, N Gangta, Dhruv Shorey, KS Bharat (wk), Akshay Wakhare, Saurav Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Basil Thampi, B Ayappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni
India Red: Abhinav Mukund (captain), R.R. Sanjay, Ashutosh Singh, Baba Aparajith, Writtick Chatterjee, B. Sandeep, Abhishek Gupta (WK), S Nadeem, Mihir Hirwani, Parvez Rasool, Rajneesh Gurbani, A Mithun, Ishan Porel, Y Prithvi Raj
India Green: Parthiv Patel (captain & wk), Prashant Chopra, Priyank Panchal, Sudeep Chatterjee, Gurkeerat Mann, Baba Indrajit, VP Solanki, Jajal Saxena, Karn Sharma, Vikas Mishra, K. Vignesh, Ankit Rajpoot, Ashok Dinda, Atith Sheth.
Itinerary
SA A 'Tests': 1st 'Test' 4-7 August (Belgaum); 2nd Test: Bengaluru, 10-13 August.
Quadrangular Series dates: 17, 19, 21, 23, 25, 27, 29 August (final).
Venue: Vijaywada.
Updated Date:
Jul 23, 2018
Also See
India vs England: Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav should feature in starting XI, says Mohammad Azharuddin
India vs England: Upcoming tour a litmus test for Hardik Pandya to establish himself as an all-rounder in longform cricket
India vs England: Ravichandran Ashwin, a perpetual student of the game, can make a difference for visitors