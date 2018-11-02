Yuzvendra Chahal breaks into top 10, Shikhar Dhawan falls four places in latest ICC ODI rankings
India captain Virat Kohli completed 10,000 ODI runs on his way to a series aggregate of 453 runs and consolidated his position as ICC's top-ranked batsman.
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 9 wickets
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 6 wickets
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 64 runs
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 9 wickets
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Pakistan beat New Zealand by 2 runs
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 224 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Pakistan beat Australia by 33 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 2nd, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 3rd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 4th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 4th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 4th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 6th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 6th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 7th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 9th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6869
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4486
|136
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Dubai: India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal broke into the top 10 of the ICC rankings while Shikhar Dhawan dropped four places in the batsmen standings following a lean home series against the West Indies.
India captain Virat Kohli completed 10,000 ODI runs on his way to a series aggregate of 453 runs and has consolidated his position as the top-ranked batsman.
He earned 15 points, which has lifted him to 899 points, 28 ahead of second-ranked team-mate Rohit Sharma, who has collected 29 points following his series total of 389 runs. His points tally of 871 is his highest to-date.
File image Yuzuvendra Chahal celebrating with Virat Kohli. AFP
Dhawan, who failed to register a half century in the five innings against the West Indies, has slipped four places to be ninth.
In the bowlers' table, Chahal, Akila Dananjaya and Ravindra Jadeja have made big impacts, while number-one-ranked Jasprit Bumrah has achieved a career-high 841 rating points, which is the highest in ODI bowling since Shaun Pollock had 894 points in 2008.
Bumrah leads third-ranked Kuldeep Yadav by 118 points. Yadav is also at a career-high 723 rating points.
Chahal has entered the top 10 for the first time in his career by rising three places to eighth, Sri Lanka's Dananjaya has achieved a career-high ranking of 13th after his nine wickets helped him jump eight places, and Jadeja has climbed 16 places to move to 25th spot after picking up seven wickets.
For the West Indies, Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer are the biggest gainers in the batsmen rankings.
Hope scored 250 runs in the series at 62.50 and has been rewarded with a jump of 22 places that has not only put him in 25th position but has also confirmed his status as the highest-ranked Windies batsman.
Hetmyer, who captained the Windies to the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup title in 2016, was his side's leading run-getter with 259 runs at 51.80. This performance reflects in the latest batting table as the left-hander has vaulted 31 places to claim 26th position.
The two batsmen are enjoying their career-high rankings and are now separated by only nine points. But, more importantly, the Windies now have two representatives inside the top-30 among batsmen.
England are the number-one ranked side, while India are second. India trail England by five points, but lead third-ranked New Zealand by nine points.
Nov 02, 2018
Nov 02, 2018
