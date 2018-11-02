First Cricket
Yuzvendra Chahal breaks into top 10, Shikhar Dhawan falls four places in latest ICC ODI rankings

India captain Virat Kohli completed 10,000 ODI runs on his way to a series aggregate of 453 runs and consolidated his position as ICC's top-ranked batsman.

Press Trust of India, November 02, 2018

Dubai: India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal broke into the top 10 of the ICC rankings while Shikhar Dhawan dropped four places in the batsmen standings following a lean home series against the West Indies.

India captain Virat Kohli completed 10,000 ODI runs on his way to a series aggregate of 453 runs and has consolidated his position as the top-ranked batsman.

He earned 15 points, which has lifted him to 899 points, 28 ahead of second-ranked team-mate Rohit Sharma, who has collected 29 points following his series total of 389 runs. His points tally of 871 is his highest to-date.

Yuzuvendra Chahal celebrates an Australian wicket with Virat Kohli during the 1st ODI in Chennai. AFP

File image Yuzuvendra Chahal celebrating with Virat Kohli. AFP

Dhawan, who failed to register a half century in the five innings against the West Indies, has slipped four places to be ninth.

In the bowlers' table, Chahal, Akila Dananjaya and Ravindra Jadeja have made big impacts, while number-one-ranked Jasprit Bumrah has achieved a career-high 841 rating points, which is the highest in ODI bowling since Shaun Pollock had 894 points in 2008.

Bumrah leads third-ranked Kuldeep Yadav by 118 points. Yadav is also at a career-high 723 rating points.

Chahal has entered the top 10 for the first time in his career by rising three places to eighth, Sri Lanka's Dananjaya has achieved a career-high ranking of 13th after his nine wickets helped him jump eight places, and Jadeja has climbed 16 places to move to 25th spot after picking up seven wickets.

For the West Indies, Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer are the biggest gainers in the batsmen rankings.

Hope scored 250 runs in the series at 62.50 and has been rewarded with a jump of 22 places that has not only put him in 25th position but has also confirmed his status as the highest-ranked Windies batsman.

Hetmyer, who captained the Windies to the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup title in 2016, was his side's leading run-getter with 259 runs at 51.80. This performance reflects in the latest batting table as the left-hander has vaulted 31 places to claim 26th position.

The two batsmen are enjoying their career-high rankings and are now separated by only nine points. But, more importantly, the Windies now have two representatives inside the top-30 among batsmen.

England are the number-one ranked side, while India are second. India trail England by five points, but lead third-ranked New Zealand by nine points.

Updated Date: Nov 02, 2018

Tags : Akila Dananjaya, ICC, ICC Rankings, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, SportsTracker, Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6869 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4486 136
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

