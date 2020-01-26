Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram to join Ricky Ponting, Shane Warne for Australia bushfire relief match
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and Pakistan fast bowling great Wasim Akram became the first players outside Australia to confirm their availability for the charity cricket match organised to raise funds for the bushfire victims.
Sydney: Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and Pakistan fast bowling great Wasim Akram on Sunday became the first players outside Australia to confirm their availability for the charity cricket match organised to raise funds for the bushfire victims.
File image of former India batsman Yuvraj Singh. Reuters
Australia's prolific Test opening duo of Justin Langer and Matthew Hayden are also set to reunite after the latter's name was added to the squad list, cricket.com.au reported.
The match, named Bushfire Cricket Bash, which will be played on 8 February, is one of three headline acts on cricket's day of giving, The Big Appeal.
The other two events are the Commonwealth Bank Women's Tri-Series T20I clash between India and Australia and the final of the Big Bash League (BBL).
The addition of Yuvraj and Akram comes after the announcement of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies bowling great Courtney Walsh as coaches for the star-studded Ricky Ponting XI and Shane Warne XI.
Australian men's team greats Andrew Symonds, Brad Haddin and Mike Hussey have also joined the cause which also includes former stars Ponting, Warne, Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Langer, Michael Clarke, Shane Watson and Alex Blackwell.
Steve Waugh and Mel Jones will also take part in a non-playing capacity.
The match will be a curtain-raiser to the BBL decider, the venue of which will be decided soon.
Australian players Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell and D'Arcy Short also said they will donate A $250 each for every six they hit in the ongoing BBL to support the victims.
The unprecedented crisis has shocked the world and prompted an outpouring of support from celebrities, athletes and leaders.
Updated Date:
Jan 26, 2020 14:41:23 IST
