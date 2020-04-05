First Cricket
Yuvraj Singh says Rohit Sharma's batting reminded him of former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq

Asked about his first impression of Rohit, Yuvraj said the swashbuckling batsman seemed like somebody who had a lot of time to play his strokes

Press Trust of India, Apr 05, 2020 13:40:13 IST

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has said that Rohit Sharma reminded him of Pakistan batting legend Inzamam-ul-Haq in his early days.

Yuvraj Singh says Rohit Sharmas batting reminded him of former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq

File photo Rohit Sharma. AP

The flamboyant India vice-captain made his ODI debut in June 2007 while his maiden T20 game came during the World Cup later that year against England, where unfortunately Rohit didn't get a chance to bat.

Asked about his first impression of Rohit, Yuvraj said the swashbuckling batsman seemed like somebody who had a lot of time to play his strokes.

"I think when he came into the Indian team, he looked like somebody who had a lot of time," Yuvraj Singh said during a YouTube chat show.

"He reminded me of Inzamam-ul-Haq, because, when he batted, Inzi had a lot of time (to play the bowlers),"

Inzamam, a veteran of 120 Tests and over 300 One-day Internationals, is known to remain calm under pressure situations. He captained Pakistan from 2003-07.

