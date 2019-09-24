Yuvraj Singh says Rishabh Pant needs to be looked after 'psychologically'; coach, captain responsible for getting best out of him
Indian coach Ravi Shastri had recently stated that Pant let the team down with his rash dismissals during the series against the West Indies last month
New Delhi: Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday backed the under-fire Rishabh Pant, saying the youngster doesn't deserve the criticism coming his way and needs the support of captain Virat Kohli to overcome the slump.
Rishabh Pant with India batting coach Vikram Rathour. AP
Pant has been drawing flak for failing to grab his chances and getting out to rash shots despite being given a long rope by the Indian team management.
"I really don't know what is happening with him (Rishabh). He is facing a lot of criticism which is not needed. Somebody needs to get the best out of him," Yuvraj said on the sidelines of 'The Sports Movement' summit of India On Track organisation.
"The people monitoring him, the coach, the captain, have to guide him," he added.
Yuvraj, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, said the 21-year-old should be looked after psychologically.
"How you get the best out of him is completely based on his character. You need to understand his character, you need to understand his psychology and work according to that."
"If you are going to suppress him, you are not going to get the best out of him," he added.
Shastri had recently stated that Pant let the team down with his rash dismissals during the series against the West Indies last month and the wicketkeeper-batsman would be given a rap on the knuckle every time he fails to value his wicket.
Updated Date:
Sep 24, 2019 14:32:10 IST
