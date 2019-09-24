First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 6 Sep 23, 2019
NAM vs PNG
Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 27 runs
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 5 Sep 22, 2019
PNG vs NAM
Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series Sep 24, 2019
BAN vs AFG
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
PNG and NAM in USA Sep 24, 2019
PNG vs NAM
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Yuvraj Singh says Rishabh Pant needs to be looked after 'psychologically'; coach, captain responsible for getting best out of him

Indian coach Ravi Shastri had recently stated that Pant let the team down with his rash dismissals during the series against the West Indies last month

Press Trust of India, Sep 24, 2019 14:32:10 IST

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday backed the under-fire Rishabh Pant, saying the youngster doesn't deserve the criticism coming his way and needs the support of captain Virat Kohli to overcome the slump.

Yuvraj Singh says Rishabh Pant needs to be looked after psychologically; coach, captain responsible for getting best out of him

Rishabh Pant with India batting coach Vikram Rathour. AP

Pant has been drawing flak for failing to grab his chances and getting out to rash shots despite being given a long rope by the Indian team management.

"I really don't know what is happening with him (Rishabh). He is facing a lot of criticism which is not needed. Somebody needs to get the best out of him," Yuvraj said on the sidelines of 'The Sports Movement' summit of India On Track organisation.

"The people monitoring him, the coach, the captain, have to guide him," he added.

Yuvraj, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, said the 21-year-old should be looked after psychologically.

"How you get the best out of him is completely based on his character. You need to understand his character, you need to understand his psychology and work according to that."

"If you are going to suppress him, you are not going to get the best out of him," he added.

Shastri had recently stated that Pant let the team down with his rash dismissals during the series against the West Indies last month and the wicketkeeper-batsman would be given a rap on the knuckle every time he fails to value his wicket.

Updated Date: Sep 24, 2019 14:32:10 IST

Tags : Cricket, India, India On Track, India Vs West Indies, Ravi Shastri, Rishabh Pant, Sports Movement Summit, SportsTracker, Virat Kohli, West Indies, Yuvraj Singh

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all