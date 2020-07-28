Yuvraj Singh reveals conversations with Sachin Tendulkar helped him make post-cancer comeback

Yuvraj Singh inspired India to numerous victories with his exploits on the cricketing field but his biggest win came off the field, when he beat cancer to make a comeback to the Indian side.

Yuvraj was diagnosed with cancer in 2011 after India won the ODI World Cup the same year. He later went under successful treatment in the United States and was back playing for India by August 2012. However, things never were smooth as before for the southpaw as he saw himself being in and out of the national side.

The former cricketer has now revealed, in an interaction with Sportskeeda, that though it was difficult to manage the ups and downs in his life, motivating conversations with Sachin Tendulkar is what helped him get over that difficult phase of his life.

Yuvraj revealed that there were days he considered retiring from the sport, but Tendulkar reminded him on why they play cricket, stating that they play for the love of the sport.

Yuvraj added that Sachin said if he was in a similar situation he wouldn't know what to do. However, the legendary cricketer advised Yuvraj, “If you love the game, you still play the game and decide when you want to retire. People should not decide that for you."

Yuvraj further added that his body was not the same following the cancer treatment, but he is happy he managed to register his highest ODI score after his comeback.

“I still managed to come back and score my highest ODI score. I just wanted to be happy in my life. I wanted to be at peace and have no regrets, so I moved on,” he said.

His highest score was against England which came in an ODI at Cuttack in 2017, where Yuvraj smashed 150 off 127 deliveries.

The former all-rounder played 304 ODIs for India, 40 Tests and 58 T20Is. He was an integral part of the Indian side which won the 2007 T20I World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.