First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 15 Jun 10, 2019
SA vs WI
Match Abandoned
ICC CWC | Match 14 Jun 09, 2019
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 36 runs
ICC CWC Jun 12, 2019
AUS vs PAK
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
ICC CWC Jun 13, 2019
IND vs NZ
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Yuvraj Singh retires: Yuvraj was the most elegant left-handed batsman to come out of India, says Shoaib Akhtar

Yuvraj Singh brought the curtains down on a roller-coaster international career on Monday, during which he became the hero of India's 2011 World Cup triumph and fought a gritty battle with cancer.

Press Trust of India, Jun 11, 2019 18:12:21 IST

New Delhi: Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar congratulated "good friend and rockstar" Yuvraj Singh on an illustrious career, saying the flamboyant cricketer was one of the most elegant left-handed batman India has produced.

Yuvraj brought the curtains down on a roller-coaster international career, during which he became the hero of India's 2011 World Cup triumph and fought a gritty battle with cancer.

File image of Yuvraj Singh. AFP

File image of Yuvraj Singh. AFP

"A rock-star, a match winner, a great junior and a very good friend of mine," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

"I don't think India has produced a more elegant left-handed batsman than Yuvraj Singh. He used to play very fluently," he added.

Yuvraj played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India. He totyalled 1900 runs in the longest format and 8701 in the ODIs, the format he enjoyed most success. His one-day runs tally places him 22nd in the overall list, and seventh among Indians.

"I remember for the first time I played against him in 2003 in Centurion during the World Cup where he played a beautiful knock. I went to him and talked to him. I was deeply impressed by his in-depth knowledge of the game," recalled Akhtar.

Yuvraj, who was adjudged Man of the Tournament in 2011 World Cup, hit four half-centuries and a ton besides picking up 15 wickets, including a five-for against Ireland.

"He will be remembered for years to come for his performance in the 2011 World Cup."

At the 2007 World T20, in a record breaking knock, Yuvraj smashed English bowler Stuard Broad for six maximums in one over.

"His six sixes against Stuart Broad was unbelievable. That was something I have never seen," Akhtar said.

"He is a great cricketer, a great friend and a very patriotic Indian. He always wanted to win games for India and whenever he used to come to bat lower down the order, we always felt it was important to get him out because he was match winner.

"I wish him best of luck for the future," said Akhtar.

All-rounder Shahid Afridi also paid tribute to the stylish batsman.

"Congratulations on a fantastic career @YUVSTRONG12 You were an amazing batsman and a brilliant fielder with big match temperament. Your fighting ability is very inspiring, we spent great time together. All the very best in your life ahead," Afridi tweeted.

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2019 18:12:21 IST

Tags : Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Sports, SportsTracker, Yuvraj Singh, Yuvraj Singh Retirement, Yuvraj Singh Retirement Date, Yuvraj Singh Retirement News, Yuvraj Singh Retirement Plan, Yuvraj Singh Retires

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 3 3 0 0 6
England 3 2 1 0 4
India 2 2 0 0 4
Australia 3 2 1 0 4
Sri Lanka 4 1 1 0 4
West Indies 3 1 1 0 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
South Africa 4 0 3 0 1
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all