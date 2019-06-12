Yuvraj Singh bid adieu to his career on Monday after playing 18 years of international cricket. His career followed a sine curve just like any other athlete but there are few significant stats which truly define his career. Let's look at his career's statistical highlights.

Yuvraj Singh's international career:

Yuvraj Singh amassed 8609 runs for India from 275 innings at an average of 36.47 which is the seventh most by any player for India in ODIs. He scored 1523 runs against England from 36 innings at an average of 50.76 which is the most he scored against the opposition in ODIs. No other Indian player has scored more runs and hit more centuries (4) against England in ODIs than him. He also scored 1,000-plus runs against Pakistan (1360) and Sri Lanka (1400) in his ODI career.

Yuvraj won 27 Man of the Match awards in ODIs which is the fourth most for India behind Sachin Tendulkar (62), Virat Kohli (32) and Sourav Ganguly (31). He won seven Player of the series awards in ODIs which is the joint fourth most for any player alongside Ricky Ponting and the second most by any Indian player.

The 37-year-old took 5 for 31 and then scored unbeaten 50 runs against Ireland in a 2011 World Cup match played at Bangalore - he is the only player to score a fifty and take a five-wicket haul in an ICC ODI World Cup match thus far. He scored 362 runs and took 15 wickets from nine matches in 2011 World Cup, therefore, he is still the only player to score 3,00-plus runs and take 15 wickets in a single edition of ICC Cricket World Cup.

Yuvraj Singh is one of the six players to have hit six sixes in an over in professional cricket. He did it against Stuart Broad in 2007 at Durban. Herschelle Gibbs is the only other player than him to achieve the feat in international cricket.

The Chandigarh-born cricketer holds the record of scoring the fastest fifty in an international match. He completed his fifty in just 12 balls against England at Durban in a T20I match. It is also the joint fastest in a T20 match.

Yuvraj scored 8254 runs while batting in the middle-order (4 to 6) which is the fourth most by any player in ODIs while batting in those positions. The three players who are ahead of him in that list are Mahela Jayawardene, Inzamam-ul-Haq and MS Dhoni.

He is one of the nine players with the double of 8,000-plus runs and 1,00-plus wickets in ODIs. He scored 8701 runs at an average of 36.55 and a strike rate of 87.67 and took 111 wickets at an average of 38.68.

Yuvraj is one of the six Indian batsmen with an average of 50-plus in ODI World Cups. His average in ODI World Cups was 52.71. He is one of the seven players with the double of 500 runs and 20 wickets in ICC ODI World Cups. He scored 738 runs and took 20 wickets in ICC ODI World Cups.

Yuvraj was one of the 20 batsmen in ODIs with 6,000-plus runs in winning causes. He scored 6,008 runs at an average of 50.06 and a strike rate of 93.72 in winning causes in ODIs. His SR of 93.72 was the sixth highest among all the batsmen who scored at least 6,000 runs in winning causes in ODIs.

Yuvraj scored 2975 runs between 2005 and 2007 in ODIs at an average of 46.48 from 79 innings which was the second highest by any player during the period. Only Ricky Ponting (3413) scored more runs than him during the period in ODIs.