Yuvraj Singh retires: Ace batsman says he 'always knew' IPL 2019 would be his last appearance in league

Press Trust of India, Jun 10, 2019 19:20:04 IST

Mumbai: Bidding adieu to not just his international but IPL career as well, Yuvraj Singh Monday revealed that his decision to not continue playing in India's mega-rich league was something he has been contemplating since last year.

Yuvraj, who was a part of the Mumbai Indians during this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), said he always knew this would be his last hurrah.

Yuvraj Singh represented Mumbai Indians in four matches in IPL 2019. Sportzpics

"Last year only I had thought that this year's IPL will be my last," Yuvraj said addressing the media in Mumbai.

"I am not available for IPL. I have retired from BCCI, international cricket. I am looking forward to play outside India (in T20 leagues)."

Yuvraj has played for as many as five IPL teams since its inaugural edition in 2008. He had captained Kings XI Punjab and Pune Warriors and also represented Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians.

The left-handed batsman, who played just four matches for Mumbai Indians and scored 98 runs at an average of 24.50, including a half-century this year, felt it would have been better had he got more opportunities to play and bow out on a high.

"I was confused with my career and how I would end it. I would have been satisfied if I could have played more games in IPL 2019, would have been happy to leave the sport with that. But you don't get everything in life. I had decided last year that this IPL would be my last and I'll give it my best shot," Yuvraj, who has overall scored 2,750 runs in 132 IPL matches at a strike rate of 129.71, confessed.

However, the 37-year-old now wants to continue playing in other domestic T20 cricket leagues around the world if he gets the approval from the BCCI.

"I want to play T20 cricket. At this age I can manage to play some kind of fun cricket. I want to go and enjoy my life. It's been too stressful just thinking about my international career, performing and big tournaments like the IPL," said Yuvraj.

"Now I would like to enjoy myself. With BCCI's permission I would like to go and play. Just have fun for this year and maybe next year, whatever is left in me. It's been a very long and hard journey and I think I deserve that," he added.

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2019 19:20:04 IST

