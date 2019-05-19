First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in ENG | 4th ODI May 17, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 3 wickets
IRE Tri-Nation Series | Final May 17, 2019
BAN vs WI
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets (D/L method)
AFG in IRE May 21, 2019
IRE vs AFG
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
SL in SCO May 21, 2019
SCO vs SL
Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Yuvraj Singh mulls retirement from international cricket, may seek BCCI nod to compete in foreign T20 leagues

Yuvraj Singh, one of India's greatest limited overs cricketers, is seriously contemplating retirement from international cricket and pursue a freelance career in ICC approved foreign Twenty20 leagues.

Press Trust of India, May 19, 2019 16:49:31 IST

New Delhi: Yuvraj Singh, one of India's greatest limited-overs cricketers, is seriously contemplating retirement from international cricket and pursue a freelance career in ICC approved foreign Twenty20 leagues.

The Punjab left-hander would make a final decision only if he gets permission from the BCCI. It has been learnt that Yuvraj has come to terms with the fact that he is unlikely to play for India.

File image of Yuvraj Singh. AFP

File image of Yuvraj Singh. AFP

"Yuvraj is thinking of calling it quits from international and first class cricket. He would like to speak to the BCCI and get more clarity on plying his trade in tournaments like GT20 (Canada), Euro T20 Slam in Ireland and Holland as he has offers," a BCCI source privy to the development, told PTI on Sunday.

Recently, Irfan Pathan put his name in the draft for the Caribbean Premier League but Pathan junior is an active first class player, who didn't seek permission from the BCCI.

"Irfan was told to withdraw his name from the draft. As far as Yuvraj is concerned, we need to check the rules. Even if he retires from first class cricket, he will still be an active T20 player registered under BCCI. The rule needs to be checked," a senior BCCI functionary said.

Yuvraj played for Mumbai Indians in this year's IPL but didn't get many chances which might have prompted him to seriously think about future plans.

The leagues like one in Canada and the new venture in Dublin and Amstelveen can gain a lot of mileage if Yuvraj plays in the league.

There is a school of thought that if Zaheer Khan and Virender Sehwag can be a part of a T10 venture in Dubai then why can't Yuvraj be allowed.

However, the BCCI official said, "The T10 might have been approved by the ICC but it's still not an acknowledged format. But yes, going forward, as and when the players association takes shape, the case for retired players may come up for consideration."

He agreed that in principle, retired international players should be allowed to take part in Big Bash, CPL or BPL, if they get offers.

Updated Date: May 19, 2019 16:49:31 IST

Tags : Bangladesh Premier League, BCCI, Board Of Control For Cricket In India, Caribbean Premier League, Cricket, India, Indian Cricket Team, Indian Premier League, Sports, SportsTracker, Yuvraj Singh

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5083 124
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3698 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all