Yuvraj singh likely to get BCCI's approval to play in overseas T20 leagues, says report

Yuvraj Singh on Monday called time on his glorious international career and expressed a desire to play overseas leagues for 'fun'.

Press Trust of India, Jun 10, 2019 17:38:42 IST

New Delhi: The just-retired Yuvraj Singh is likely to get the BCCI's permission to play T20 leagues around the world but he has not yet formally written to the board seeking its nod.

Yuvraj on Monday called time on his glorious international career and expressed a desire to play overseas leagues for "fun".

File image of Yuvraj Singh. AP

"He has not yet written to the board and once he does that, then only we can consider his case. But since he will not be playing the IPL, there is little ground for not giving him the permission. Retired players of his stature have been allowed to play outside India," a BCCI official told PTI.

The BCCI has barred active players from taking part in overseas T20 leagues and that is one of the reasons, Yuvraj considered retirement to make himself available for competitions around the world.

Virender Sehwag and Zaheer Khan, who had retired from international cricket, were allowed to be part of the T10 League in the UAE.

"If Sehwag can play overseas after retirement, I don't see an issue with Yuvraj doing the same. He is a retired player now and his contribution to Indian cricket is immense and should be valued always," said another BCCI official.

Last month, Irfan Pathan became the first Indian player to be included in the Caribbean Premier League draft though he remains an active first-class player and did not take prior permission from the BCCI.

The BCCI had also withdrawn his brother Yusuf's NOC for participation in a Hong Kong T20 tournament two years ago.

After announcing his retirement here, Yuvraj said he is looking forward to play in foreign T20 leagues.

"I want to play T20 cricket. At this age I can manage to play some kind of fun cricket. I want to go and enjoy my life. It's been too stressful just thinking about my international career, performing and big tournaments like the IPL," said Yuvraj.

"Now I would like to enjoy myself. With BCCI's permission I would like to go and play. Just have fun for this year and maybe next year, whatever is left in me. It's been a very long and hard journey and I think I deserve that," he added.

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2019 17:38:42 IST

