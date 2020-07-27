Yuvraj Singh criticises BCCI for managing him in 'unprofessional' manner towards end of career

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has spoken about his international retirement and said he hoped that BCCI would have recognised and honoured him for his contribution to the game.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Yuvraj said he has played the game with integrity but he did not play much Test cricket.

“For giving somebody a farewell, that's not for me to decide, that's for BCCI to decide," he said.

Yuvraj said that he felt the way the board managed him towards the end of his career was "very unprofessional."

During the course of the interview, Yuvraj revealed that apart from him Zaheer Khan and Virender Sehwag were receiving similar treatment as well.

According to a report in India Today, that cited the interview, Yuvraj Singh also named Gautam Gambhir and VVS Laxman as players who did not get farewell matches despite playing huge roles in the team.

"Give him that respect, somebody like Gautam Gambhir, who has won two World Cups for us. Sehwag, who has been the biggest match-winner after Sunil Gavaskar in Tests. VVS, Zaheer, also,” Yuvraj said.

Yuvraj last played for India during the tour of West Indies in 2017. He was a part of India's squad for the 2017 Champions trophy where he scored 53 against Pakistan. He had made a comeback earlier in that year into the Indian team during the ODI series against England, scoring a career-best of 150 runs in Cuttack.

Yuvraj Singh has played 40 Tests and 304 ODIs for India. He has scored over 10,000 runs across the two formats of the game.