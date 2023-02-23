Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh – the two stalwarts of Indian cricket – have guided the team to victory on several occasions during their playing days. While Dhoni’s mastermind came to the rescue in more-than-difficult situations, Yuvraj’s bat spitted fire to chase down next-to-impossible targets. However, in terms of finishing ability, the former India captain has always been considered the most reliable option, even though the all-rounder had a more aggressive approach. While both cricketers were unique in their own way, former Sri Lanka skipper Russel Arnold referred to a few differences between Dhoni and Yuvraj. During a conversation with ex-India cricketer WV Raman, Arnold put Dhoni a bit forward referring to his composure and consistency in the finishing role.

Speaking about Dhoni, Arnold acknowledged the fact that the wicketkeeper-batter is specially built for pressure situations and could steer the innings as per the need of the team. According to him, the India legend could play with urgency as well as could stick to the crease for a longer time. “There are very few who could play both roles. Both roles mean, when he needed to absorb pressure, he could do it,” he said.

In an effort to give logic to his statement, Arnold brought out his own reference. “I could hit a boundary now or then but not 15 runs an over consistently. You give me eight to 10 runs to score in an over, I’ll back myself. But Dhoni would back himself with 15 or 20 an over and hit those big sixes consistently,” Arnold explained.

On the other hand, Yuvraj was always a flamboyant batter and was not as dependable as Dhoni in pressure situations, according to Arnold. The Sri Lanka great said that the former India captain could build an innings with his partner which Yuvraj couldn’t.

Arnold asserted, “Yuvraj could not absorb the pressure when needed and play with his partner the way Dhoni did. Yuvraj had to be the boss to be extravagant and express himself. That is the way in which he was at his best. But Dhoni was at his best at both ends of the line. He could absorb pressure and throw those punches as well.”

Keeping all the comparisons aside, Dhoni and Yuvraj both had a pivotal role in India winning the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 and the 50-over World Cup in 2011. Dhoni might be the captain of the Indian side in those tournaments, but Yuvraj, owing to his immense all-around contribution, was named the Player of the Tournament both times.

