2023 is a big year for the Indian cricket team. First, there is the World Test Championship in June and then there is the 2023 ODI World Cup in October.

Team India, however, is marred by injuries as the World Cup closes in. Jasprit Bumrah has been unavailable since September last year; Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is still recovering from injuries sustained in a car crash last December; and Shreyas Iyer also had a back injury in March, which would require surgery.

This situation has led to speculations over who will replace whom to put up a strong team for the World Cup.

After a very unfortunate semi-final loss by 10 wickets at the hands of England in last year’s T20 World Cup, India would want to go into the ODI World Cup all guns blazing — especially when it is also hosting the biggest cricketing event entirely for the first time.

The speculations around the World Cup team have now also reached IPL commentary boxes with the commentators picking their favourite eleven.

During one of such conversations on Star Sports in the com box veteran Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikanth left the others in splits with a witty comeback.

He was asked by co-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar about his pick.

“Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, number four I’ll still pick Suryakumar Yadav. KL Rahul could be fifth, Hardik Pandya sixth. Ravindra Jadeja at 7, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj,” he chose.

Manjrekar suggested Shardul Thakur in the playing eleven. “Not Shardul. Arshdeep could be there. Shardul can take wickets, but he can also concede 12 runs in an over. You’re from Mumbai, that’s why you’re naming Shardul!” Srikanth replied.

Yusuf Pathan, who was also in the com box with the two veterans, also cracked at the funny retort.

“Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav; two of these spinners can play in the XI,” Srikkanth concluded.

