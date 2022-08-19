Young fan’s epic reply stuns KL Rahul ahead of India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI

A young school boy prioritised India's match against Zimbabwe ahead of his own school schedule and took Indian skipper KL Rahul to surprise in a candid interaction during a training session on Wednesday.

The Indian cricket team has a huge fan base around the world. Be it on home soil or in other countries, the players are often seen sharing some light-hearted moments with their fans. Now, India is out on a tour of Zimbabwe where they will play a three-match One Day International series before making their way to the Asia Cup.

KL Rahul is leading the second-string Indian unit.

Ahead of the first ODI, some members of the unit including Rahul and batter Ishan Kishan were spotted during a practice session at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday. After the training got over, the players spent some time with the fans who gathered at the venue to watch their favourite cricketers closely. The players too did not disappoint their fans.

In a video of yesterday’s training session, shared by journalist Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel, a number of fans are seen capturing moments with KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan and taking their autographs. The hilarious part of the video comes with Rahul’s encounter with a young fan who seems quite excited while meeting the Indian opener. He took a couple of photographs with Rahul and Kishan.

After the photo session is over, Rahul asks the guy, “Will you come to watch the game tomorrow?” The teenager replied in a shocking manner. He responds, “Of course, I will. To hell with school.” The reply grabbed the attention of Rahul who waited for a moment to give him advice against pulling such a trick. In the end, the boy said, “There is nothing much important to do in school tomorrow.”

India is visiting Zimbabwe after six years. Last time, MS Dhoni led the side to the African nation. KL Rahul made his ODI debut for India here and smashed a century in his first ODI appearance. With the ton, he became the first and only Indian batter to fetch a century on his debut.

Coincidentally, the current tour is going to be a comeback series for him as the right-handed batter was out for a long time due to an injury suffered right after the IPL 2022.

