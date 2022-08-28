‘You'll get to know tomorrow…’: Rohit gives cheeky reply to Pakistani journalist ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup clash

India skipper Rohit Sharma hasn’t shied away from experimenting with various combinations in the team, and ahead of their 2022 Asia Cup opening game against Pakistan, he made it clear that the quest to find ”new answers” will continue, even if there are obstacles along the away.

Notably, India have tried out Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Rishabh Pant as openers in recent times, while KL Rahul, who recently played the ODI series against Zimbabwe after returning from injury, is likely to open in the multi-nation tournament.

Meanwhile, during the pre-match conference, a Pakistani journalist asked Rohit about India’s opening pair ahead to which the ‘Hitman’ gave a cheeky answer.

Here’s the conversation between the two that took place on Saturday:

Pakistani journalist: “Pichle kuch series mein India ne naye naye combinations try kie hai. Kabhi Pant aa rahe hai, kabhi Suryakumar Yadav aa rahe hai. Wo sirf isilie tha kyuki KL Rahul nahi the. AB jab wo wapas aa gaye hai toh apne jagah pe wahi ayenge ya kal aapke saath koi naya opening partner dekhne ko milega? (In the last few series we saw India experiment a lot with their opening pair. Sometimes it was Pant, sometimes it was Suryakumar Yadav but it was mainly because of KL Rahul’s absence but now that he is back will he get his spot back straightaway?”

Rohit Sharma: “Aap dekh lijie kal toss k baad kaun ayega. Thoda toh secret humko bhi rakhne do yaar. (You will get to see after toss tomorrow. Let us keep some secrets at least). We have decided to try new things. Some will work, some won’t. There’s no harm in trying. You won’t get answers if you don’t try. Whenever we get opportunities, we try new things. As far as the combination is concerned, you’ll get to know tomorrow only but we, as a team, have decided to keep trying new things. We’ve got a lot of answers in the last six-eight months and that has happened only because we have tried new things.”

Also, there was an obvious reference to how out-of-form Virat Kohli is shaping up, and the skipper, as usual, backed his No. 1 batter.

”As far as I am concerned, I found him in absolutely good touch. He is back after a month-long break, and I didn’t see him doing anything extraordinarily different,” Rohit said.

India were humiliated in the last T20 World Cup by 10 wickets and while the loss against Pakistan hurts, they have moved on, said Rohit.

”Look, the mood in camp is buzzing. It is a fresh tournament. New start. No point thinking about that loss.

”We need not think about what happened in the past. We also want to move in forward direction. It is always challenging to play Pakistan but what is important for us is what we want to achieve together than thinking about the opposition,” he said.