'You keep writing history': Krunal Pandya pens heartfelt note for Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans clinched the IPL title in their very debut season and a lot of the credit for this stunning achievement goes to their skipper. The ace all-rounder was making a comeback from an injury and took up the responsibility – not only with the bat, but also with the ball and was the man of the match in the final against the Rajasthan Royals.

Having seen his preparation and struggle from close quarters, elder brother Krunal Pandya penned an emotional note for the all-rounder after his performance and captaincy garnered rave reviews across the board.

In this note, the left-arm spinner also expressed his regret for not being at the Narendra Modi Stadium where Hardik-led Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals quite convincingly on Sunday by 7 wickets. However, he lauded the countless hours Hardik put in for training, discipline and mental strength.

"My bro, Only you know the amount of hard work that’s gone behind this success of yours - early mornings, countless hours of training, discipline and mental strength. And to see you lift the trophy is the fruits of your hard work. You deserve it all and so much more," Krunal said in a post on his social media account where he also shared a picture of celebration at the Pandya residence.

Have a look at the post:

"People had written you off but you keep writing history. Wish I was there when more than a lakh people were cheering your name,” he went on to add in the note.

Hardik Pandya had a superb season and he finished it with a match haul of 3 wickets for 17 runs and 34 off 30 delivers and led Titans to a seven-wicket win at home in Ahmedabad.

The all-rounder has now made it to the Indian T20I side for the series against South Africa and could well make it to India’s T20 squad for the World Cup that is slated to be held in Australia later in the year.

