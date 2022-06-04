'You get dropped when you are available': Hardik Pandya speaks on his exclusion from Team India after 2021 T20 World Cup

Hardik Pandya's terrific form in the recently-concluded IPL 2022 has paved the way for his return to Team India. Captain Hardik scored 487 runs in 15 matches and took 10 wickets as Gujarat Titans clinched the IPL trophy in their debut season.

Being rewarded for his title-winning performance, the India all-rounder is back in the national squad for the upcoming five-match home T20I series against South Africa which begins on 9 June. Hardik last played international cricket in November 2021 in the T20 World Cup. Since then, the 28-year-old has not been part of the national team setup with him also suffering a back injury.

There have been rumours that Hardik was dropped from Team India after a poor show at the T20 World Cup, but the cricketer has now revealed that it was his decision to take a break from the game.

"Lot of people don't know that I took off; It was my decision. A lot of misconception is that I was dropped. You get dropped when you are available. Thankful to the BCCI as they allowed me to take long breaks and did not even force me to come back," said Hardik in a Twitter video shared by Gujarat Titans.

Hardik, who has earned a lot of praise for how he led the Titans to the IPL title, is now looking forward to doing the same for the country.

"The old Hardik will be back. Now the fans are back, it's time for me to make comeback. A lot of matches are going to be played and I'm looking forward to it. What I did for my franchise, I will also make sure that I can also do the same for my country," Hardik added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.