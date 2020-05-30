First Cricket
Yorked with Sanjay Bangar: 'Losing 2019 World Cup semi-final was the toughest day of my career'

From conquering uncharted boundaries in Australia to the heartbreaking defeat against New Zealand in the World Cup semi-finals 2019, Sanjay Bangar opens up on various topics.

Vaibhav Shah, May 30, 2020 13:58:01 IST

Former India all-rounder and national men's team batting coach Sanjay Bangar opened up on various topics from India's maiden Test series victory in Australia to the heartbreaking defeat against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals in the latest of Yorked.

The video series was part of our exercise that was scheduled to run parallel with Road Safety Series comprising legendary teams from India, South Africa, West Indies, Australia and Sri Lanka.

Following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the tournament was cancelled and the world of sports came to a grinding halt. However, we did shoot few videos in the lead up to the Road Safety series and this video is one of the many.

Updated Date: May 30, 2020 13:58:01 IST

Tags : 2019 World Cup, Cricket, India, Sachin Tendulkar, Sanjay Bangar, Virat Kohli, Yorked, Yorked Videos


