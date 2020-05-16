Former India fast bowler, member of the 2011 World Cup-winning side and a straight-talker, Munaf Patel, joined us on Yorked where he spoke regarding his success against the legendary Brian Lara, he also names the Indian batsmen that he troubled the most in nets and why he still prefers to live in a village.
The video series was part of our exercise that was scheduled to run parallel with Road Safety Series comprising legendary teams from India, South Africa, West Indies, Australia and Sri Lanka.
Following the outbreak of coronavirus and subsequent health crisis, the tournament was cancelled which also saw the sporting world arrive at a grinding halt. However, we did shoot a few videos in the lead up to the Road Safety series and this video is one of the many.
May 16, 2020 14:12:20 IST
