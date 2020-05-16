First Cricket
Yorked with Munaf Patel: 'Ishant Sharma can pick 500 Test wickets'

Former India fast bowler, member of the 2011 world cup winning side and a straight-talker, Munaf Patel, joined us on Yorked for a quick candid round of questions

Vaibhav Shah, May 16, 2020 14:12:20 IST

Former India fast bowler, member of the 2011 World Cup-winning side and a straight-talker, Munaf Patel, joined us on Yorked where he spoke regarding his success against the legendary Brian Lara, he also names the Indian batsmen that he troubled the most in nets and why he still prefers to live in a village.

The video series was part of our exercise that was scheduled to run parallel with Road Safety Series comprising legendary teams from India, South Africa, West Indies, Australia and Sri Lanka.

Following the outbreak of coronavirus and subsequent health crisis, the tournament was cancelled which also saw the sporting world arrive at a grinding halt. However, we did shoot a few videos in the lead up to the Road Safety series and this video is one of the many.

Check out our cricket podcasts here

Check out other videos from this series here

