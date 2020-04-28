Former South Africa batsman and arguably the greatest fielder of all time – Jonty Rhodes joined us for a quick round of questions. He answers on his cricket career, 1999 World Cup semi-final heartbreak and while also lending some perspective on how he approached his fielding and in a way applied those lessons in life.
The Yorked video series was part of our exercise that was scheduled to run parallel with Road Safety Series comprising legendary teams from India, South Africa, West Indies, Australia and Sri Lanka.
Following the outbreak of coronavirus and subsequent health crisis, the tournament was cancelled which also saw the sporting world arrive at a grinding halt. However, we at Firstpost did shoot some videos in the lead up to the Road Safety series and this video is one of the many.
Updated Date:
Apr 28, 2020 20:52:24 IST
