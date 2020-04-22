Former India all-rounder, Irfan Pathan, debuts in a Yorked videos series, answering some quick and quirky questions on his playing career, coaching stint and more.

The video series was part of our exercise that was scheduled to run parallel with Road Safety Series comprising legendary teams from India, South Africa, West Indies, Australia and Sri Lanka. Following the outbreak of coronavirus and subsequent health crisis, the series was cancelled which also saw the sporting world arrive to a grinding halt. However, we did shoot few videos in the lead up to the Road Safety series and this is the first of many to follow.

