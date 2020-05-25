Former West Indies opener Daren Ganga suggested why Test cricket shouldn't be pruned to four days, reveals his love for Kishore Kumar and a lot more in the latest in our video series, Yorked.

The video series was part of our exercise that was scheduled to run parallel with Road Safety Series comprising legendary teams from India, South Africa, West Indies, Australia and Sri Lanka.

Following the outbreak of coronavirus and subsequent health crisis, the tournament was cancelled which also saw the sporting world arrive at a grinding halt. However, we did shoot a few videos in the lead up to the Road Safety series and this video is one of the many.

Updated Date: May 25, 2020 15:48:14 IST

