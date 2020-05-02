First Cricket
Yorked with Brian Lara: The 213 vs Australia in 1999 made me realise how strong I was as a person

One of cricket's all-time great Brian Lara engaged in a fun-filled, candid chat with Firstpost, fronting some quickfire questions on his cricketing career, life in Trinidad and more.

Vaibhav Shah, May 02, 2020 12:37:30 IST

One of cricket's all-time great Brian Lara engaged in a fun-filled, candid chat with Firstpost, fronting to some quickfire questions on his vast international career for the West Indies, comparison between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar and his thoughts on five versus four day Test matches.

The Yorked video series was part of our exercise that was scheduled to run parallel with Road Safety Series comprising legendary teams from India, South Africa, West Indies, Australia and Sri Lanka.

Following the outbreak of coronavirus and subsequent health crisis, the tournament was cancelled which also saw the sporting world arrive at a grinding halt. However, we at Firstpost did shoot some videos in the lead up to the Road Safety series and this video is one of the many.

You can check out our cricket podcast series here.

Updated Date: May 02, 2020 12:37:30 IST

Tags : Brian Lara, Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, Test Cricket, Virat Kohli, Yorked Videos

