Yorked with Brad Haddin: The batsman you would want to bat for your life?
Former Australia wicket-keeper Brad Haddin picks the batsmen he would want to bat for his life, the experience of sharing the dressing room with Yuvraj Singh, and more on Yorked as he joins us for a round of quick questions.
The Yorked video series was part of our exercise that was scheduled to run parallel with Road Safety Series comprising legendary teams from India, South Africa, West Indies, Australia and Sri Lanka.
Following the outbreak of coronavirus and subsequent health crisis, the tournament was cancelled which also saw the sporting world arrive to a grinding halt. However, we did shoot a few videos in the lead up to the Road Safety series and this video is one of the many.
Updated Date:
May 09, 2020 19:59:31 IST
