‘Ye zyati hai’: Akram lambasts PCB’s treatment of Shaheen Afridi, says pacer not being looked after is ‘unfair’

Pakistan legendary bowler Wasim Akram was left fuming at the Pakistan Cricket Board after Shahid Afridi’s comments on Shaheen Afridi’s rehabilitation and recovery.

Shahid had stated that Shaheen has gone UK for the surgery on his own expense and is also staying at his own expense. He also stated that the PCB is not doing anything about it.

Shahid made the revelation after Pakistan chief selector Muhammad Wasim said that they have received encouraging reports and Shaheen is recovering fluently.

Reacting to Shahid’s statement, Akram was unhappy with PCB’s treatment. Talking to ARY News, he said that Shaheen should have been treated by the best knee surgeon in the world. Instead, he was doing this on his own.

He said, “Yeh bohot shocking he (This is very shocking). He is one of our top…he is box-office. Aur agar yeh ladke ko hum nehin dekhenge, aur yeh sach he, toh yeh zyati he (If we are not looking after this boy, and if this is true, then this is very wrong). He should have straightaway been sent to the best knee surgeon in the world. But woh akela kar raha he yeh sab (But, he is doing this on his own)…as I said I’m still shocked about it.”

Shaheen had injured his knee before Pakistan’s tour of the Netherlands and also missed out on the Asia Cup. He was expected to recover on tour, but the swelling only increased. He then left the squad mid-way during Asia Cup and went to London for his treatment.

Shahid had earlier said, “When I talk about Shaheen.. that guy went to England on his own. He bought his own ticket, he spent his own money to stay in a hotel. I arranged a doctor for him, then he contacted the doctor. PCB is not doing anything, he was doing that on his own.

The PCB, however, issued a statement on Thursday, after these comments stating, “It goes without saying that the PCB has always been and will continue to be responsible for arranging medical care and rehabilitation of all its players requiring any treatment.”

Shaheen was selected for the T20 World Cup squad and will join the squad on 15 October in Brisbane.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.