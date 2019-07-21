First Cricket
Yashasvi Jaiswal's fifty, bowlers good show help India U-19 beat England by five wickets in opening game of tri-nation tournament

Press Trust of India, Jul 21, 2019 23:28:48 IST

Worcester: Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a patient half-century after a superb display by the bowlers as Indian colts made an impressive start to their campaign, notching up a comprehensive five-wicket win over England in the Tri-Nation under-19 tournament here Sunday.

India U-19 side produced a disciplined bowling effort to dismiss the English side for 204 in 46.3 overs after their skipper George Balderson won the toss and elected to bat at the County Ground here.

Pace-spin duo of Kartik Tyagi (3/35) and Ravi Bishnoi (3/40) were the peak of the bowlers, scalping three wickets each, while SS Mishra (2/39) and V Patil (2/46) accounted for two wickets each.

Jaiswal then scored 78 off 115 balls studded with nine hits to the fence to anchor India U-19 chase.

Divyaansh Saxena (43) and Priyam Garg (38) also came up with useful contribution with the bat as the visitors romped home in 39.2 overs.

Updated Date: Jul 21, 2019 23:28:48 IST

