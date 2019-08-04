Yashasvi Jaiswal's crucial knock of 78 helps India U-19 beat England U-19 by one wicket in youth ODI tri-series
Put into bat, England U-19 were all out for 204 in 49.5 overs with George Hill top-scoring with a 46 from 62 deliveries. Pacer Purnank Tyagi (5/33) produced a fine five wicket haul for India U-19 team.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|India
|9
|7
|1
|1
|15
|Australia
|9
|7
|2
|0
|14
|England
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|New Zealand
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Pakistan
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Sri Lanka
|9
|3
|4
|2
|8
|South Africa
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|Bangladesh
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|West Indies
|9
|2
|6
|1
|5
|Afghanistan
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
Chelmsford: India U-19 team beat England U-19 by one wicket in a Tri-Series Youth ODI match on Saturday.
Representational image. Reuters
Put into bat, England U-19 were all out for 204 in 49.5 overs with George Hill top-scoring with a 46 from 62 deliveries. Pacer Purnank Tyagi (5/33) produced a fine five wicket haul for India U-19 team.
The India U-19 team chased down the target with 13.3 overs to spare with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scoring with a 78 from 82 deliveries as his side reached 205 for 9 in 36.3 overs.
Hamidullah Qadri took 5 wickets for 61 runs for England U-19 team.
Brief scores:
England U-19: 204 all out in 49.5 overs (George Hill 46; Purnank Tyagi 5/33)
India: 205 for 9 in 36.3 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 78; Hamidullah Qadri 5/61).
Updated Date:
Aug 04, 2019 09:09:02 IST
Also See
Yashasvi Jaiswal's fifty, bowlers good show help India U-19 beat England by five wickets in opening game of tri-nation tournament
India U-19 vs Bangladesh Under-19: Captain Priyam Garg's ton leads India to 35-run win in Youth ODI Tri-series
Former batsman Grant Flower feels ICC ran out of patience with Zimbabwe Cricket, says he is sorry for the country's cricketers