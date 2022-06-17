Yashasvi Jaiswal takes 54 balls to get off the mark in Ranji Trophy semi-final, Prithvi Shaw shares hilarious meme

Mumbai is taking on Uttar Pradesh in the semi-final of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season and are in the driver’s set to progress through to the finale. In the second innings, Mumbai's 20-year-old opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal, took over 50 deliveries to score his first run on Thursday. The left-hander got off the mark in his 54th delivery, following which he received cheers from the dressing room as well as from his teammates. With a chuckle, Jaiswal raised his bat to acknowledge the applause.

Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw, who was blazing along at other end, shared a hilarious meme at the end of the day’s play. Shaw shared this meme on his Instagram story where he made fun of Jaiswal’s score and compared it with his. When it was shared, Shaw was on 60 off 64 deliveries while Jaiswal had not scored a single run after having played 50 balls.

Here’s the story:

Both Jaiswal and Shaw have been in fine form and have shown their ability in the recently concluded Indian Premier League this season. Jaiswal scored 255 runs in 10 innings for the Rajasthan Royals and played a number of crucial knocks at the top of the order.

As far as this ongoing semi-final is concerned, Mumbai have dominated Uttar Pradesh on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy semi-finals at Bengaluru's Just Cricket Academy Ground. At the end of day's play, the Shaw-led side managed to take a 346-run lead.

Jaiswal (35*) is at the crease along with Arman Jaffer (32*). Captain Prithvi Shaw was in fine form but he had to head back to the pavilion after scoring 64 runs from 71 deliveries. Earlier in the day, Mumbai bowlers Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi and Tanush Kotian bagged three wickets each while seasoned pacer Dhawal Kulkarni picked up a solitary wicket to bundle UP for 180.