  • Yashasvi Jaiswal: 'My father started crying after my selection, just want to go out and express myself'

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 'My father started crying after my selection, just want to go out and express myself'

Yashasvi Jaiswal on Friday got his maiden India call-up to Indian Test team for the series in West Indies.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was part of reserves of for WTC final. Photo Source: Twitter/BCCI

The hard work that Yashasvi Jaiswal has put in to become a cricketer is well known. From staying at Azad Maidan tent to selling food on the streets, the 21-year-old from Uttar Pradesh has done everything possible to keep his dreams alive. And while he has already played for Mumbai in domestic cricket and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, the maiden Test call-up on Friday for India must have been a sweet experience.

“My father started crying (when he got to know). I have not yet met my mother; I am going to see her in sometime. I was out from the morning, had a practice session as well as some other work,” Jaiswal said to news agency PTI.

India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma and Co take first steps towards a new era with their bold decisions

Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad were the new entrants into the Test side as India on Friday announced a partly new-look side for the West Indies tour.

The RR batter was also part of the reserves in the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023 but did not make it to the playing XI.

Now in the Team India squad, Jaiswal wants to “express” himself.

“I am feeling good, I will try to do my best,” Jaiswal said. “I am excited but at the same time I just want to go out and express myself,” he added.

Read | ‘Phasing out of the seniors’, Twitter reacts to Pujara getting dropped for WI Tests

Speaking about his selection, Jaiswal revealed how he was nervous the moments before the announcement was made.

“I was a little nervous, till the time you do not get to know that your name is there in the team, there are butterflies. But it is a good feeling.”

“My preparations have been going good and I got to interact a lot with the senior players. The conversation has been very simple – to focus on my work. I learned from them that in the end ‘it is all about you, how you take it going forward’,” said Jaiswal.

Updated Date: June 24, 2023 09:55:02 IST

