The hard work that Yashasvi Jaiswal has put in to become a cricketer is well known. From staying at Azad Maidan tent to selling food on the streets, the 21-year-old from Uttar Pradesh has done everything possible to keep his dreams alive. And while he has already played for Mumbai in domestic cricket and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, the maiden Test call-up on Friday for India must have been a sweet experience.

“My father started crying (when he got to know). I have not yet met my mother; I am going to see her in sometime. I was out from the morning, had a practice session as well as some other work,” Jaiswal said to news agency PTI.

Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad were the new entrants into the Test side as India on Friday announced a partly new-look side for the West Indies tour.

The RR batter was also part of the reserves in the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023 but did not make it to the playing XI.

Now in the Team India squad, Jaiswal wants to “express” himself.

“I am feeling good, I will try to do my best,” Jaiswal said. “I am excited but at the same time I just want to go out and express myself,” he added.

Speaking about his selection, Jaiswal revealed how he was nervous the moments before the announcement was made.

“I was a little nervous, till the time you do not get to know that your name is there in the team, there are butterflies. But it is a good feeling.”

“My preparations have been going good and I got to interact a lot with the senior players. The conversation has been very simple – to focus on my work. I learned from them that in the end ‘it is all about you, how you take it going forward’,” said Jaiswal.

