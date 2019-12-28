Yashasvi Jaiswal grabs four wickets, scores unbeaten 89 as India U-19 team win second ODI against South Africa to clinch series
Jaiswal, who turned 18 on Saturday and is in India's U-19 World Cup squad, gave himself a birthday gift by polishing off the South African tail with a four-wicket burst with his spin bowling to bundle out the home side for just 119 from 29.5 overs
London: Yashasvi Jaiswal grabbed four wickets before making an unbeaten 89 to star in India Under-19 team's series-clinching eight-wicket win over South Africa in the second Youth ODI at the Buffalo Park on Saturday.
File image of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Getty Images
Jaiswal, who turned 18 on Saturday and is in India's U-19 World Cup squad, gave himself a birthday gift by polishing off the South African tail with a four-wicket burst with his spin bowling to bundle out the home side for just 119 from 29.5 overs.
Akash Singh, AV Ankolekar and Ravi Bishnoi also chipped in with two wickets each.
For South Africa, who suffered a batting collapse, one-down Jonathan Bird top-scored with a 25 while opener Andrew Louw made 24. Their six batsmen were dismissed for single-digit scores.
Chasing the small target of 120, Jaiswal, who was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.4 crore in the recent IPL auction, struck 14 boundaries and three sixes in his 56-ball unbeaten knock.
Dhruv Jurel also remained not out on 26 as India chased down the target with 33.4 overs to spare, reaching 120 for 2 in 16.2 overs. Captain Priyam Garg was out for a duck.
The India U-19 team had beaten the South Africans by nine wickets in the first match on Friday.
Updated Date:
Dec 28, 2019 18:53:38 IST
