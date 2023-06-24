Yashasvi Jaiswal has done every little thing to keep his dream alive. The Indian cricketer’s success story comes from the hustle and bustle streets of Mumbai, where Jaiswal sold pani puri to supplement his cricket coaching.

Jaiswal spent his time learning the sport in tents at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan. Consistent performances have paid off all of his hard work over the years. In 15 First-Class games, he averages 80.21 with nine hundreds.

Jaiswal’s career got another achievement listed with the 21-year old named in the Indian Test squad for the tour of the West Indies next month.

“This is a moment I have been dreaming all my life,” Jaiswal told The Indian Express.

This tremendous accomplishment comes to Jaiswal after his outstanding performance in IPL 2023, when he scored a brilliant hundred and scored 625 runs in 14 matches at an average of 48.08.

During the tournament, he also scored the fastest half-century in IPL history, bringing up the milestone in just 13 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders.

He did not feature in India’s World Test Championship final loss at The Oval, despite being named the standby player.

Despite the fact that West Indies is now seen as a relatively easier tour, Jaiswal faces the possibility of filling in the big shoes of Cheteshwar Pujara as the southpaw is being viewed as a potential choice at No 3. Jaiswal usually opens for Mumbai and his IPL team, so if he tries out for Pujara’s position, it will be a change in role.

“I don’t know that much and where I will bat, but let’s see how it goes. I am really excited to go there and express myself,” said Jaiswal.

Jaiswal is eager to bring the confidence he gained in domestic matches and the Indian Premier League to international cricket.

“I hope I will be doing things which went right, focus on the process and keep moving forward.”

