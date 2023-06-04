In England for the upcoming World Test Championship final, India cricketers Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill watched the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.

Virat Kohli was accompanied by Bollywood star and wife Anushka Sharma. They were invited to watch the match by Manchester City. Anushka was also spotted wearing the club’s jersey, which is made by Puma, a brand the couple is an ambassador for.

Young batter Shubman Gill, who comes out of IPL 2023 with a stellar performance that won him the Orange Cap, was seen seated with the couple.

Suryakumar Yadav watched the match with his wife Devisha Shetty.

The WTC final between India and Australia will be played at The Oval in London from 7-11 June.

Former India batter Yuvraj Singh, an ardent Manchester United fan, also witnessed the clash and unfortunately for him, United lost 2-1 to City.

Manchester City will now face Inter Milan in the Champions League final in Istanbul next week. With the 2023 Premier League and FA Cup titles already in the bag, City can match Manchester United’s 1999 treble winning success.

Meanwhile, Team India has been practising for the WTC summit clash at the Arundel ground in Portsmouth. They would be looking at the match as a great opportunity to set the record straight by winning their first ICC title in a long time. Champions Trophy 2013 was the last ICC title Team India won.

The Aussies, however, will be seeing this as an opportunity to exact revenge for losing the Border Gavaskar Test series earlier this year.

