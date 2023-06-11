India pacer Mohammed Shami feels that Shubman Gill’s controversial dismissal should have been checked better to remove any doubts.

Australia’s Cameron Green took a diving catch at gully to remove Gill on Day 4 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final and while the decision from the third umpire came after a close examination of various footage, the Team India camp and fans felt that the decision was incorrect.

Shami said that the third umpire Richard Kettleborough should have maximised the broadcast technology.

“He (television umpire Richard Kettleborough) could have taken some more time (before giving the decision). This is the WTC final; it’s not a normal match. He could have zoomed in.. but it’s all part of the game,” Shami said at Stumps on Day 4.

Gill meanwhile has posted a Tweet, taking a dig at the umpire, with a screenshot of the catch where it appears that the ball was grounded.

Team India still needs 280 runs to win the match on Day 5, chasing a target of 444. India were 164/3 at Stumps on Day 4 with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane batting on 44 and 20 respectively.

Shami is “100 per cent” confident that India will win the WTC final against Australia.

“We 100 per cent believe that we can win the match. We have performed well overseas not just in England. We will come together to win this. 280 runs if you bat well it is gettable,” Shami said.

Shami, however, expressed concerns over the Oval pitch and said that the track for the WTC final was not “fully prepared”.

He is the second Indian cricketer after Shardul Thakur to question the pitch for the mega contest.

“In Test matches, pitches tend to get slower as the game goes on. But I don’t think this pitch was fully prepared for World Test Championship final. It was not fully ready but day by day it does change in a Test match,” Shami said after Stumps.

