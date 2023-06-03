Who will be crowned the champions of Test Cricket should the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final between India and Australia end in a draw, this is a question that would be occurring in the minds of fans since an interest in a Test match is hardly a rarity. And with Aussies having finished on the top of the Test ranking tables, Indian fans have all the reasons to fear any such outcome.

Well, there is no reason for Indian fans to worry as just finishing at the top of the table is not enough to be declared winners in the summit clash. In case there isn’t any decisive outcome, both teams will share the title.

WTC Final: All you need to know

The WTC final will be played at London’s iconic cricket stadium, The Oval, from 7-11 June.

But what if the weather plays spoilsport, as it did in the last WTC final? In that case, also there is a provision for a reserve day. But that will only be brought into play if the daily requirements for a Test match can’t be met. A day in a Test match requires 6 hours of play with 90 overs. If this can’t be done on any of the five days, the reserve day will be used.

Meanwhile, both sides have started their preparations in full swing for the clash.

Rohit Sharma and the company would be looking at the match as the right opportunity to set the record straight after losing the last WTC final to New Zealand in June 2021. Also, the marquee event offers the team to win an ICC title in a long time.

Australia, who come to the match right next to losing the Border Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year to India, will have their eyes set on having their revenge by taking the premier cup.

