The Day 5 of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final between India and Australia will be played on Sunday at the Oval. India finished Day 4 on 164/3, chasing 44, and need 280 more to clinch the ICC Test mace.

For India, Virat Kohli (44*) and Ajinkya Rahane (20*) are still at the crease.

After losing the 2021 WTC Final to New Zealand, India would be determined to win the mega event this time but they have already lost three crucial wickets. Also standing in their way is the weather prediction for Day 5 in London.

The WTC final has not witnessed rain interruption so far but it could on Day 5 as according to weather.com, there are good chances of rain in the afternoon.

At around 3 PM, the forecast is for a scattered thunderstorm in the Kennington area, and the chances of precipitation stand at 48%.

Looking at the hourly forecast, the chances of precipitation are 24% at 2 PM, 4 PM and 5 PM. The chances of rain reduce in the night and are also not very significant in the morning.

What happens if rain interrupts Day 5 of the WTC Final?

There’s a provision of a reserve day (12 June, Monday) if rain plays spoilsport on Day 5. The reserve day however will only come into play if a significant amount of overs are lost on Day 5.

For example, if only an hour of play is lost then the result could be achieved by extending the play by an hour on Day 5.

If rain interrupts the game for multiple hours then the final will continue on the reserve day but it will only be played for the same duration lost on Day 5.

If the match ends in a draw or tie even after using the reserve day then both India and Australia will be declared as joint winners.

