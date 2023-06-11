Indian cricket fans were left wondering after Virat Kohl posted a cryptic Instagram Story following a well-set partnership with Ajinkya Rahane on Day 4 of the ongoing World Test Championship.

At stumps Day 4 Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane had established a 71-run partnership, taking India to 164/3; 280 runs from winning the WTC mace. Virat Kohli was 44 and Rahane was 20.

However, after having ensured that India remains in the fight on Day 5, he posted a story about fear and letting go.

“If we have too many worries, fears, and doubts, we have no room for living and loving. We need to practice letting go,” the story read.

On Day 4, Australia declared their second innings after securing a lead of 443 runs, leaving India with a target of 444, which has never been chased successfully in Test history. The highest Test chase so far has been the 418 runs by West Indies at home in 2003. India’s highest chase so far has been the 406 runs against West Indies in 1976.

India, however, set off to a great start to the mountain of the chase. But the top order failed to build on the quick start. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill scored 43 and 18 respectively, while Chesteshwar Pujara was caught behind the wickets at 27. Shubman Gill was dismissed by a controversial catch by Cameron Green.

Now on Day 5, India will have 280 runs between them and the first ICC title in a decade with a well Kohli and Rahane, who steered India’s first innings with a very timely 89-run knock, on the crease.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.