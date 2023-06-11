Australia clinched the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 title, defeating India by 209 runs at The Oval in London on Sunday.

Resuming from their overnight total of 164/3 needing to chase down a target of 444, slim hopes of sealing the improbable chase were still alive, with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane in the middle. On Saturday, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were unbeaten on 44 and 20 respectively, and they picked up from where they left off.

However, the Aussies delivered their first breakthrough on Day five when Scott Boland got rid of Virat Kohli, who was caught by Steve Smith at second slip.

And just two deliveries later, Boland struck once again, removing Ravindra Jadeja for a duck, having edged and caught by Alex Carey.

Rahane, who went onto score 89 in the first innings despite a finger injury, looked confident on Sunday, but was dismissed for 46 by Mitchell Starc in the 57th over.

Ever since Rahane’s dismissal, India were never really in the game anymore, and collapsed to a total of 234 like nine pins.

This was Australia’s ninth ICC title, after five ODI World Cups, two Champion Trophy titles and one T20 World Cup.

Twitterati congratulated Australia on winning the WTC title, while some also noted out India’s flaws in major ICC finals. Here are a few reactions:

With top-quality talented cricketers at their disposal Karnataka hasn’t won a #RanjiTrophy in the last eight years and India with a great talent pool hasn’t won an #ICC trophy since 2013. Both the teams lack big-match players. As simple as that #wtcfinals2023 #CricketTwitter — Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) June 11, 2023

The better team in these conditions won. Well played Australia. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 11, 2023

There's something about Australia…they come with a built-in software of champions.

Congratulations on winning another tournament! Tough luck for our #TeamIndia.#WTCFinals pic.twitter.com/9A1i12X6RW — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 11, 2023

Well played and congratulations Australia on winning the WTC Title 👏🏽 They were the better team across 5 days and deserved the win! #WTCFinal2023 pic.twitter.com/dbx0ogUFQR — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 11, 2023

Congratulations to Australia on winning the wtc final ! Outplayed us in all departments of the game . Good to see @ajinkyarahane88 get runs in the middle order great knocks by @stevesmith49 @travishead34 but personally I think travis was sensational my mom!! #WTC2023Final — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 11, 2023

Test to T20 is doable vice Versa is very hard especially for a Batsman hats off Ajinkya Rahane #WTC2023Final — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) June 11, 2023

The Aussies have been the best team over 2 yrs .. thoroughly deserved winners of the #WTC2023Final .. They are a very well oiled unit .. Now for the #Ashes .. Cannot wait for the next 7 weeks .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 11, 2023