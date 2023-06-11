Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
WTC Final 2023: 'Thoroughly deserved winners', Congratulatory wishes pour in after Australia beat India in title clash

Nathan Lyon starred with the ball for Australia as they bundled out India for 234 on Day five of the World Test Championship final at The Oval on Sunday.

This was Australia's first WTC title. AP

Australia clinched the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 title, defeating India by 209 runs at The Oval in London on Sunday.

Resuming from their overnight total of 164/3 needing to chase down a target of 444, slim hopes of sealing the improbable chase were still alive, with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane in the middle. On Saturday, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were unbeaten on 44 and 20 respectively, and they picked up from where they left off.

However, the Aussies delivered their first breakthrough on Day five when Scott Boland got rid of Virat Kohli, who was caught by Steve Smith at second slip.

And just two deliveries later, Boland struck once again, removing Ravindra Jadeja for a duck, having edged and caught by Alex Carey.

Rahane, who went onto score 89 in the first innings despite a finger injury, looked confident on Sunday, but was dismissed for 46 by Mitchell Starc in the 57th over.

Ever since Rahane’s dismissal, India were never really in the game anymore, and collapsed to a total of 234 like nine pins.

This was Australia’s ninth ICC title, after five ODI World Cups, two Champion Trophy titles and one T20 World Cup.

Twitterati congratulated Australia on winning the WTC title, while some also noted out India’s flaws in major ICC finals. Here are a few reactions:

Updated Date: June 11, 2023 18:17:15 IST

