In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are expected to lead India's pace attack and should try to cash in on the helpful conditions in England.
Legendary Wasim Akram pacer has warned Indian pacers not to get carried away with swing and carry in the initial overs against Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final. The summit clash of the WTC 2021-23 cycle will take place between India and Australia on 7-11 June at The Oval in London.
WTC Final: All you need to know
In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are expected to lead India’s pace attack and should try to cash in on the helpful conditions in England.
Akaram has asked the Indian bowlers not to get too excited with swing and bounce at the start and work on their discipline.
Also, the red Duke ball will be used for the Test match and bowlers will have to quickly adjust to it as they were recently playing with the white Kookaburra ball in IPL 2023.
“These guys are experienced, and they shouldn’t get carried away (with the new ball). We all know it swings for 10 to 15 overs, so don’t give away extra runs in the first 10 to 15 overs as a fast bowler,” Akram said to ICC.
“(Early on) don’t get too excited if there is a bit of bounce as that is what the Australians want,” he added.
WTC Final: Biggest player battles
Another challenge of playing at The Oval will be that this is the first time in the 140 years of history of the stadium that it will be hosting a match at the start of June. Matches are generally hosted at The Oval during the late part of the English summer.
“This pitch normally favours teams from the sub-continent, but whenever we toured here… it was always at the end of August or the start of September. This one is in June, the square is different, fresh square, and the ball is different altogether as a Dukes,” said Akram.
WTC Final: Team India’s concerns going into ‘Ultimate Test’ against Australia at The Oval
The pace-friendly conditions could test the Indian batters during the WTC Final. While Cheteshwar Pujara played for Sussex in the County Championship, other Indian batters were part of the IPL. For Australia, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and pacer Michael Neser recently played in the County Championship.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Former India selector MSK Prasad has urged the current team and staff to take a decision on the playing XI closer to the 7 June start.
Ahead of India's showdown against Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval, we take a look at some of the issues plaguing the Rohit Sharma-led side.
The Oval will host the WTC Final between India and Australia and both teams do not boast a proud record on the ground.